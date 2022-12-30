 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flying high: MCC puts seven in double digits in blowout win, 116-64

MCC Dallas College North Lake (copy)

MCC's Nick Shogbonyo was one of seven Highlander players who scored in double figures in the team's return to action Friday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Dude, it’s nice to have options.

McLennan men’s basketball coach Kevin Gill knows that to be true. He watched his team return from the holiday break with beautiful balance, as seven different players scored in double figures in a 116-64 win over Loyalty Prep on Friday at The Highlands.

MCC’s point total marked its second-highest output of the season, after the 124 it scored against Our Lady of the Lake. The Highlanders (10-3) clearly didn’t have any big buildup of rust over the holidays.

Jaylen Thompson scored 17 to lead MCC’s scoring parade. Nick Shogbonyo, Mason Lockhart and CJ Hall scored 15 points each. AJ Barnes and Jared Clawson had 11 points each, and Omarion Smith scored 10.

The Highlanders will be back on the court again Saturday to face Panola before playing Angelina in a rescheduled game Monday.

