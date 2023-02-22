FORT WORTH — Frogs don’t give you warts, they actually serve as good medicine.

At least that’s been the case for the Baylor women’s basketball team for the past three decades.

It wasn’t a game that was going to win any beauty contests. But the way it’s been going for Baylor of late, that didn’t matter. The Bears were more than happy to grit their teeth and grind to a 67-57 win over last-place TCU on Wednesday night before a crowd of 2,023 at Schollmaier Arena. It was the 35th straight win over the Frogs for Baylor dating back to 1990.

For Baylor (17-10 overall, 8-7 Big 12), the victory brought a much-needed halt to the four-game losing streak that preceded it. Aesthetically pleasing or not, it went down smooth to the Bears.

“It’s obviously really nice,” said Baylor head coach Nicki Collen. “I don’t care what your season expectations are, losing sucks and winning is better. And I’ve said it before, it’s amazing the difference in how you feel based on one point. You can win a game by one point, you can lose a game by one point, and the way that you walk away from that is totally different.”

Early in the season, BU freshman Bella Fontleroy was tabbed with the moniker “Fourth Quarter Bella,” given the finishing power she showed at the end of games. Well, Fourth Quarter Bella returned on this night just in the nick of time, didn’t she?

“You know what, it seemed like it today. I’ll go ahead and say yes,” Fontleroy said, beaming a toothy smile.

Fontleroy scored nine of her team-high 14 points in that final period. Her clutch effort helped Baylor hold off a Frog team that just refused to completely go away.

Baylor led just 52-49 after Lucy Ibeh scored in the paint with 6:45 to go. But Baylor responded with an 11-2 run that included a straight-on 3-pointer from Fontleroy where Collen begged her to launch the shot, and another play where she flashed to the basket for a layup off a dime from Jaden Owens. That latter basket pushed the BU lead to 63-51 with 2:15 to go.

"This is what’s been expected of me," Fontleroy said. "I feel like I’ve definitely shown up more, but I’ve known that I’m capable of it. Shoot, (Collen) was just joking about how she was telling me to shoot the ball. But I know I’m capable of it."

Added Collen, "Give me an assist."

Baylor needed that breathing room, too, because the Frogs still scurried up and nipped at the Bears’ heels, thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Tomi Taiwo. Her second bomb in that sequence got the lead down to 63-57 with 91 seconds remaining. Were the Bears going to mess around and let another one get away?

Nope, not this time. Ja’Mee Asberry picked up a steal and scooted loose for a layup with 46 seconds to go, and the Bears were able to survive.

“Just to get back in the W column and keep this momentum is really huge,” Fontleroy said. “I’m very thankful for this today.”

For the first time this season, Collen used a starting lineup that featured both of her talented freshmen together in Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Fontleroy. That duo flanked fifth-year senior Caitlin Bickle along with the backcourt of Owens and Asberry for a more traditional-looking lineup, as opposed to the three-guard unit BU has employed much of the year.

That also meant that the team’s leading scorer Sarah Andrews would be coming off the bench for the first time. Collen said afterward that the move was prompted by Andrews dealing with a stomach virus and not being around the team “for the past 48 hours,” along with reserve guard Jana Van Gytenbeek.

Andrews managed to play and took the move in stride, as she sank 4 of her 6 shots in the first half on her way to 10 points before the break.

Asberry also found her stroke in the early going, knocking down a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers in pushing BU to a 12-6 lead. However, TCU found some success pounding the ball inside to Bella Cravens. The senior forward proved crafty at either scoring or suckering the Bears into a foul. Her jumper late in the quarter while drawing contact gave TCU a 20-17 lead after the first.

Collen, whose voice after the game sounded like a cross between Dikembe Mutombo and Scarlett Johannson, with hardly anything left for a press conference, said she didn’t like her team’s defensive effort in the opening quarter.

“We weren’t engaged. I haven’t had much of a voice in six weeks, but it was gone after the first, because I let Tony (Greene) run the D, but there’s times where I have a lot to say about defense,” Collen said. “Our effort wasn’t good, we gave up offensive rebounds. And they’re really good at turning offensive rebounds into 3s.”

Baylor locked in better defensively in the second quarter. The Bears managed to battle back and take a 39-31 lead by halftime, helped by a late 3-pointer from Fontleroy just before halftime.

But then Baylor struggled to put the ball in the bucket to open up the third quarter. The Bears missed their first five shots of the second half, including bricked layups from Fontleroy, Buggs and Andrews. They didn’t score their first points of the half until the 6:04 mark of the quarter on a pair of Bickle free throws.

The drought allowed TCU to whittle into the lead, cutting the gap to 42-40 on Bre’yon White’s short jumper with 5:14 left in the quarter.

Still, the Bears stayed the course. Bickle, who generally isn’t going to win any footraces, got loose ahead of the TCU defense for a runout layup. Later the senior found Buggs with a slick feed for a bucket inside. The next trip down, Buggs scored again thanks to a great find from Andrews. Such deft distribution allowed the Bears to stretch the gap to 50-42 by the end of the period.

Fontleroy was one of five BU players to score in double figures. Buggs recorded her 13th double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds, while Asberry, Bickle and Andrews had 12 points apiece.

“It was a really physical game. I thought the best thing that Bella and Caitlin did was draw fouls,” Collen said. “One drew seven fouls, the other drew eight. That was huge. They were the ones drawing the fouls.”

For TCU, Taiwo banged in five treys on her way to a game-leading 17 points, and Craven had 14 points and six rebounds, drawing seven fouls from the BU defenders.

Baylor will return home to play Texas Tech on Saturday, looking for the season sweep after beating the Lady Raiders, 79-59, in Lubbock on Jan. 28.