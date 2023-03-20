STORRS, Conn. — Azzi Fudd ain’t no dud.

With Baylor pushing her team to the limit, the UConn sophomore guard absolutely exploded. Fudd outscored the Bears by herself in the third quarter as the second-seeded Huskies took control for good, going on to a 77-58 win over the upset-minded Bears before an ear-splitting crowd of 10,167 on Monday night at Gampel Pavilion.

UConn (31-5), which is chasing its 15th straight Final Four appearance, advances to next weekend’s Sweet 16 in Seattle, where it will face third-seeded Ohio State. Baylor closes out its second season under head coach Nicki Collen with a 20-13 record and a second straight second-round loss in the NCAA tournament.

But the Bears should at least feel good about the effort they gave in a rowdy, rough environment, up against odds that most observers labeled impossible.

Baylor led after one quarter and was still glued to UConn’s hip into the third quarter. After Ja’Mee Asberry drained a 3-pointer and then moments later poked away a steal and streaked downcourt for a breakaway layup, Baylor trailed only 44-43.

But then Fudd went hunting buckets.

The smooth guard drained jumpers off the bounce. She made them off the catch. She dropped in a layup off a slick back cut. She even tossed in an all-net 3-pointer off a look-what-I-found save from a turnover.

By the time Fudd’s third-quarter flamethrowing exhibition ended, UConn had widened the gap to 62-50, and the crowd was feeling its oats.

Fudd scored 16 of her game-leading 22 points in the third, while Baylor had only 15 as a team in the period. It was one heck of a performance for the former All-Big East Freshman Team member who had been limited to just 11 games before Monday’s contest due to a knee injury. She was only 9 of 22 from the floor for the game, but she hit 7 of 12 in the third when the Huskies made their push.

And while Baylor had waged an incredible second-half comeback to beat Alabama in round one, the Bears ran out of rallies. UConn only added to its lead in the fourth quarter, as the Huskies just seemed quicker to the ball and killed the Bears’ hopes with three offensive boards to give themselves extra chances. The Bears started throwing up desperate shot attempts that had little chance of success and finished with only eight fourth-quarter points.

For the game, UConn outrebounded the Bears, 42-31. That included 12 boards off the bench from Aubrey Griffin.

Asberry paced Baylor with 15 points in her final game for the Bears, hitting 4 of 8 from 3-point range. It also marked the last action in a BU uniform for gritty team leader Caitlin Bickle, who had three points on 1-of-6 shooting to go with eight rebounds and four assists.

Jaden Owens turned in an aggressive offensive game, as the point guard finished with 14 points and four assists, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point land, including 3 of 3 in the first half. Owens, a senior, has said she plans to use her COVID-19 exemption and return for another season.

Freshman Bella Fontleroy added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Bears.

The Bears must’ve been wearing invisible earmuffs, because even all the noise from the packed house at the start of the game didn’t faze them. It took all of eight seconds for newfound shot swatter Sarah Andrews to add to her season block total, rejecting a layup attempt from Fudd.

Baylor also carried over its hot shooting from distance into the early stages of this one. When the Bears had space from deep, they fired away, with solid results. Baylor made 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the first quarter, including 2 of 2 from Owens and another bomb from reserve guard Jana Van Gytenbeek.

The message by the Bears? We came to play, not roll over.

Baylor took a 24-18 lead at the end of the first quarter, following a straight-on 3 from freshman Fontleroy. Of course, naturally, UConn had a run coming, and it came rather quickly.

The Huskies began to spoon-feed Aaliyah Edwards with regularity, and the 6-3 junior star rewarded her team for that strategy. Edwards scored six points in a 9-0 UConn run to start the second quarter, as the Huskies surged into the lead at 27-24.

But the Bears kept playing hard, and refused to let UConn run off and hide in the first half. Andrews halted the Huskies’ run with a sweet driving scoop, and Baylor continued to find answers for every UConn surge.

Owens’ 3-pointer with 50 seconds left in the half trimmed a Huskie lead that had gotten up to eight points back down to two at 37-35. And while UConn snatched some momentum back when Nika Muhl hustled downcourt and tossed in a running 30-footer as time expired — much to the crowd’s delight — the Bears managed to keep themselves in a game despite UConn shooting 57% for the half.

But Fudd’s third-quarter heroics proved to be the dagger. She also had help, as Edwards totaled 19 points on 9 of 11 from the floor. Dorka Juhasz contributed 11 points and seven rebounds, while Caroline Ducharme drained a pair of 3-pointers on her way to 10 points.