Gill collects 500th win as MCC coach as Highlanders top LSU-Eunice

EUNICE, La. — Every win is sweet its own way, and Kevin Gill should know. He has plenty of them.

The veteran McLennan men’s basketball coach earned his 500th coaching win at MCC in the Highlanders’ 66-60 victory over LSU-Eunice on Wednesday afternoon.

Gill, who took over the Highlander program in 2002, now has a 500-138 record leading the MCC program.

He had to sweat out his 500th Highlander victory, as LSU-Eunice climbed back from a 12-point second-half deficit to pull within 62-60 with 20 seconds to go. But the Highlanders held firm. CJ Hall knocked down a pair of free throws for MCC (13-3) with 14 seconds left. Then after a missed Bengals’ shot, MCC’s Cedric Kelley added two more foul shots in the final seconds to push the final margin to six points.

AJ Barnes was one of two MCC players to collect a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. The other was Omarion Smith, who nabbed 15 points and 16 boards. Hall chipped in 13 points.

The Highlanders will open conference play Jan. 11 at Hill College.