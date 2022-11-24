Grueling three-day test awaits Baylor women in Florida

If the Baylor women thought they were tested in their first Top 25 game against Maryland — and they were — wait until they get a load of what awaits in Florida.

This is no pleasure cruise. And yet the Bears still would like nothing more than to bring a few duty-free victories home from the beach. (Three of them, to be exact.)

The No. 21 Bears (3-1) will play three games in three days in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla., beginning at 10 a.m. Central Friday against Saint Louis (1-5). After that game, they’ll face either No. 23 Villanova or Belmont on Saturday before finishing up against a team from the other side of the bracket Sunday, either No. 22 Michigan, Air Force, USF or Georgia Tech.

Such events present not only a physical challenge, but a scouting quandary as well. To a certain extent, Baylor coaches will need to do their homework on all eight teams in the tournament, because you never know which one you might face next.

“In a tournament setting, you can kind of prepare for one game, and then you’re guessing after that,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “It’s not like if we beat Saint Louis, I have any idea who we’re going to play, because Belmont and Villanova are both really, really good. Belmont took Louisville to the wire and had the game won. So, you can’t just guess.

"It’s hard to be like, ‘Okay, this week we’re not going to just work on Saint Louis.’ We’re going to work on who we are guessing that our next opponent is going to be. So, we’ll have to handle quick turnaround and keep it simple.”

One simple task that would aid Baylor’s chances: Make shots. The Bears struggled with their shooting for the second straight game in Sunday’s 83-78 loss to Maryland, which rose to No. 14 in the AP poll after beating the Bears. Baylor managed to overcome its sluggish start with a second-half surge to make a game of it, but ultimately the hole it dug itself into proved too steep.

The Bears are still figuring out who they are in the aftermath of Aijha Blackwell’s apparent knee injury. They started three guards — Jaden Owens, Sarah Andrews and Ja’Mee Asberry — against Maryland and managed to work the offense to generate plenty of open looks. But they struggled to knock them down, especially early in the game. Asberry in particular has been mired in an extended shooting slump, hitting just 19% of her 3-point attempts after hitting better than 36% last season. She was 0-for-6 from deep against Maryland.

“I thought we had a lot of good shots,” Collen said. “Maryland was making step-back 3s behind screens, and we couldn’t make unguarded 3s from kids that have been 40-percent shooters in their career. I’m sure people are like, ‘Why are they shooting?’ If you don’t know why Ja'Mee, who was shooting 40 percent a year ago, or Sarah, who was shooting 40 percent a year ago, is shooting wide-open 3s, then you can’t win basketball games.”

Whereas most of the injury news for Baylor this season has been bad, the Bears did benefit from the return of Caitlin Bickle in the Maryland game. Baylor outscored the Terrapins by 14 points when the senior forward was on the floor, as she brought a calming influence as well as the ability to knock down a 15-footer from the high post. The problem against Maryland is that Bickle was hit with some early fouls which affected her playing time, and fouled out with just under three minutes to play after 20 minutes of stop-and-start action.

“Honestly, I think if we get Cait a game before this, or two games before, she’s back in a rhythm,” Andrews said, following the Maryland loss. “Honestly, I think that’s what it was. She was out of rhythm. I think if you give us Cait back a game or two before this, we’re a completely different team.”

Nobody in the basketball coaching offices at the Ferrell Center is panicking at this point. The Bears have lost one game to a tough, ranked opponent, and they should present a formidable test themselves for their Gulf Coast opponents. Andrews caught fire against Maryland with 21 second-half points, and the Bears continue to get solid contributions from rising freshmen Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy. Buggs is coming off the best game of her young career, with 16 points and 14 rebounds against the Terps.

Friday’s opponent the Billikens feature a hot scorer in 5-11 senior guard Kyla McMakin, who’s been making shots to the tune of a 21.2-point scoring average. Saint Louis also can make life miserable for teams in the paint thanks to the presence of 6-5 center Brooke Flowers, a hometown product from St. Louis who recently tied the school record for blocks in a game with nine.

It won’t be any easier as the weekend progresses, with the likes of Villanova, Michigan and Belmont, among others, in the field.

But it’s also an important step in the process, Collen said. Before the game against Maryland, she gathered the team together for a reminder of the fun challenge that comes with facing a ranked opponent.

“I asked them in the circle, this bombed. This bombed,” Collen said, chuckling. “It was a good idea, but it didn’t work. I asked them first thing today, ‘Buggs, why’d you come here?’ And it was so sweet. She said, ‘Because of the people.’ And then it was like, ‘Hey, Cait, why’d you come here?’ ‘To win’ OK, great. Part of why you come to Baylor is to play on stages like this and you do have this opportunity.”

All the games from the tournament will be streamed on FloHoops, a subscription service which costs $29.99 per month.