When Brittney Griner made her return to Texas this week, it wasn’t just a chance to play in front of the fans in her home state. It was a class reunion.

Griner’s Phoenix Mercury team made its first appearance of the season in Texas on Wednesday when it played the Dallas Wings. A couple of hours before the game in Arlington, the former National Player of the Year from Baylor met with head coach Nicki Collen and current members of the Baylor team, as the Bears passed along their words of encouragement and support.

“I think probably our team was a little starstruck at first,” Collen said. “Didn't quite know what to do, but I think they warmed up slowly and surely. And I think she just is happy to see Baylor, you know, kind of support her.”

Griner, who became the NCAA’s all-time leading shotblocker during her time at Baylor from 2009-13, has had something of a strained relationship with the university in the years since she left. In 2013, she told ESPN that she felt pressured at Baylor to hide the fact that she is gay. That led to some hard feelings between Griner and former BU head coach Kim Mulkey.

But Mulkey left for LSU in 2021. Collen has been steadfast in her appreciation for Griner and what she means to Baylor, and she’s pushing to get Griner’s No. 42 jersey retired and raised to the rafters in the school’s new Foster Basketball Pavilion when it opens in January 2024.

“There's no doubt that that I want to see her jersey in the rafters,” Collen said. “I know there were questions at times ... she's a Baylor grad, she qualifies that way to have a jersey retired. And I think we're going to be in a unique situation where we're going to start to be able to wear (jersey numbers) 0 to 99 in college sports. So, that makes some of that stuff even easier, at this point. So, we just want to do it at the right time and surround her with people that are excited to honor her legacy.”

Asked about the possibility of Baylor honoring her in that way, Griner said, “I would love to see my jersey in the rafters. Before it was, I needed to get my degree and I got my degree. That was the prior thing. But once (Collen) got there, the doors really opened up with love and support. A lot of people really think it’s a hate relationship or something and it’s not. … I love Baylor, you know? Without that, I don’t get here.”

Griner missed all of last season in the WNBA after Russian police arrested her in February 2022 on drug possession charges. She spent nearly 10 months in prison before the U.S. government brokered her release with Russia via a prisoner swap.

Last season Baylor’s players wore a “BG42” patch on their jerseys in support of Griner. On Wednesday, many of those same Baylor players, along with the newcomers, took turns telling Griner how happy they were to see her back home in the United States.

“Some things are obviously personal, but I do think one of the things that BG wants is just to truly feel welcome at Baylor,” Collen said. “And it's the little things. It's being back and walking the hallways and being in the gym and feeling ... anyone who plays somewhere, like being an alumni and being able to come back, you just you relive things in your mind. So to have the opportunity to connect the dots will be really huge for our program, I think for the university and hopefully as healing.”

As Griner walked into the practice gym in Arlington to visit with the Baylor team Wednesday, she smiled and yelled, "Let's go!" before telling the players, "I'm a fan of y'all."

Wednesday’s game went the way of Dallas, however, as the Wings defeated the Mercury, 84-79, despite 24 points from Griner. The Wings’ roster features a pair of former Baylor players in center Kalani Brown and point guard Odyssey Sims, the latter a former Griner teammate. Griner and Sims formed a dominant tag team that led Baylor to a 40-0 national championship season in 2012.

The teams played again Friday night, with the Wings again chilling the Mercury, 90-77. Griner dropped in 18 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots in the loss for Phoenix.

Collen remains hopeful that Baylor can bring Griner back for a special recognition in the near future, but has repeatedly said it will happen on “BG’s timetable.” Whenever that particular reunion in Waco happens, the 6-foot-9 Griner’s imprint on the BU program remains massive, Baylor’s coach said.

“Obviously the best player to ever put on a Baylor jersey,” Collen said. “I hope someday I can say that there are more on her level that that I get to coach and bring in. But someone who led them to an undefeated national championship. BG was one of the first, I think, females that was nationally known. I feel like outside of even the women's basketball circles, maybe it's because she's 6-9. But she was skateboarding on campus and it's just like it was who she is and her personality.

“And, so, do I know what she means to everyone? No. But I think to me, she symbolizes excellence. And just wanting people to still feel connected to her because I think what people miss is how much she actually does love Baylor.”