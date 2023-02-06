MEXIA — A top-10 matchup provided the stage for the No. 1 Fairfield Lady Eagles to spread their wings.

Fairfield stuck to its full-court-pressing, fast-breaking identity and raced past No. 7 Mexia, 71-19, on Monday night at Mexia High School’s “The Dungeon” gymnasium.

The crucial District 20-3A game was originally scheduled for last Tuesday night, but the icy Central Texas weather pushed in into this week.

Neither the cold nor the schedule change seemed to affect Fairfield, however, as the Lady Eagles staked a 16-2 lead in the first 4:30 of action and never looked back.

With the win, Fairfield (31-2, 13-0 in district) clinched the 20-3A championship with one game remaining. Mexia (29-4, 10-3) needs a win over last-place Buffalo to lock down second place in the district ahead of the playoffs that begin next week.

District standings and the coming postseason aside, the Lady Eagles-Lady Cats game was a battle for the sake of pride. No shot went uncontested and there were no possessions off despite the score for 32 minutes.

“It’s always physical with us and Mexia,” Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker said. “It’s how we both play, so we always look forward to it. We know it’s what’s coming. For them to play us so hard, it just helps us so much.”

Even so, the defending Class 3A state champion Lady Eagles did their thing from the start.

After Mexia’s Gwendolyn Johnson put back a rebound for the game’s first points, McKinna Brackens answered with a basket to tie it.

Then Shadasia Brackens jumped into passing lanes and turned back-to-back interceptions into transition layups.

With that, the Lady Eagles were flying.

Brackens scored an inside bucket on an assist from Jimilyah Nash. Avery Thaler got a steal and pulled up for a 15-foot jumper. McKinna Brackens scored on an assist from Thaler and Shadasia Brackens made a pair of free throws to cap Fairfield’s 16-0 run that took less than three minutes of game time.

Mexia’s Arianna Richardson hit a 3-pointer that briefly cut the Lady Eagles’ lead to nine. But Fairfield’s stars finished the first quarter strong. McKinna Brackens answered with a 3-pointer and Shadasia Brackens got a rebound and went coast-to-coast in a flash for a layup that gave the Lady Eagles a 25-7 lead going into the second quarter.

Fairfield effectively put the game away before halftime. Lillian McBean scored on a fast-break off an assist from Shadasia Brackens that capped the Lady Eagles’ 12-0 spurt to start the second quarter and put them in front by 30.

By that point, Fairfield had already forced 17 turnovers that led to more than a dozen fast-break points in under 15 minutes of action.

“Our defense, like always, was a big part of what we do,” Whitaker said. “It’s our identity. We were able to change defenses throughout the game and I thought it helped to keep them off balance and get stops.”

Shadasia Brackens led all scorers in the contest with 18 points, 16 of which came in the first half. McKinna Brackens added 14 points. Fairfield guard Kaylee Williams picked up two fouls in the first quarter and went to the bench with no points. But she bounced back by scoring 13 in the second half.

Mycah Miller led Mexia with six.

After completing 20-3A play at Palestine Westwood on Tuesday, Fairfield will play a playoff warm-up game at Sunnyvale, ranked No. 8 in 4A, on Friday.