If you don’t want to fall in autumn, it helps if you show some bounce in spring.

That’s the attitude the three largest McLennan County high schools are taking, anyway. Midway, Waco High and University have been busy going through spring football drills for more than a week, putting the building blocks in place for what they hope will be successful 2023 seasons.

University’s Kaeron Johnson has really had to hit the ground running. Waco ISD hired Johnson, formerly the defensive coordinator at Midway, as the new leader of the Trojans on April 21. He barely had time to learn anyone’s name before spring drills arrived, but he’s excited about the opportunity ahead of him.

“I’m going to say it’s happening fast, a lot faster than I thought it would,” Johnson said. “Coming in and having to go straight into spring ball was just something that ... happened fast. But I think I’m in a good situation. The kids are real receptive, they’re hungry, they want to be good. Sometimes it’s about being the right fit for the right place, and I think I’ve convinced myself that I’m the right fit for this place.”

It’s not always the case when you’re a new coach stepping into a position, but the Trojans are riding a high after the 2022 season. They went 6-6 last year to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2009 season. Best of all for Johnson, some of the best players from that bunch are back for 2023, including receiver/defensive back London Smith, who won Super Centex Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors as a freshman. Smith already has nine Division I scholarship offers, including Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU.

“I’m shocked a little bit, because there are some really, really good-looking kids here,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of kids who do a good job. There were a lot of things in place that were already organized and they’ve been successful, and some of it I ended up liking. We’re still rocking and rolling to this day. Everybody knows about the London Smith kid, he may be the best freshman that I’ve had on the team since I’ve been doing this.

“But there’s some kids defensively that look the part and play the part. Micah Henderson, Jae’juan Harris, I’ve got two corners who look like they should be playing at a D-2 college right now because they’ve filled out and come around. But there’s some good pieces to this thing and you can see why they had the success.”

Even though he had to do everything on fast forward, Johnson is grateful for spring drills. He’d rather get his scheme installation in place now rather than August, just weeks before the Trojans’ season opener against Robinson.

“It allows me to learn some names, learn some kids, be able to fill out the depth chart without saying, ‘OK, who’s this?’” Johnson said. “It definitely benefits me getting ahead of the 8-ball, but as a defensive guy at the 5A and 6A level for a while, spring ball is big defensively

"Because most of the teams you play, they’ll tackle all season and then take a break December, January, February and March, and then they’ll tackle again in April and May in spring ball. Really if you allow your kids to go nine or 10 months without tackling, they’re kind of behind the curve with everybody they go against whenever they get back to it in August.”

Across town at University’s district rival Waco High, Linden Heldt is enthusiastic about the progress made by his Lions. Waco High has won just two games in Heldt’s first two seasons. But the coach can sense that a breakthrough is evident, just based off an increase in participation in the program, with 25 more players from last year, and the retention shown by the returners.

“We started nine sophomores last year and when you start nine sophomores, there’s a learning curve,” Heldt said. “But from a growth aspect we’re much better off, both physically and in the way the game has slowed down for those young guys. They’re more aware, more adept at handling challenges. … We’re definitely excited about the progress.”

Far more so than in his first two seasons, Heldt says he finds himself doing a lot less teaching these days. The players know what they need to do, and the coaches are just reminding and encouraging them rather than spending a lot of practice time breaking down the exact intricacies of a particular drill.

“Day in and day out, guys are bringing a winning attitude,” Heldt said. “There’s a big spirit of competition in practice. We’re breaking in some good defensive backs, we’ve got four or five viable varsity linebackers, there’s a lot of competition on the D-line. Then on the offensive side, four of our five starters on the line last year were sophomores, so there’s not as much youth there anymore. It’s a nice feeling not having to teach as much overall.”

Waco High, which will be looking for its first playoff appearance since 2017, will open the 2023 season Aug. 25 at home against Fort Worth Southwest in the Derrick Johnson Classic.

Optimism also abounds at Midway, which enters its third year under Shane Anderson in the 2023 season. This is actually Anderson’s first time to go through spring drills leading the Panthers, as he was hired in the summer of 2021 and opted to forgo spring workouts in 2022 in favor of an extra week of practice in August.

“Obviously the biggest thing we’re trying to create is to find some quality depth,” said Anderson, whose team went 2-8 in an injury-filled 2022 season. “And then we want to continue building the culture that we took into offseason, a culture of family atmosphere and the accountability piece of it. We’re also just trying to get better at blocking and tackling, but we’ve got a lot of good kids and we had some success in our JV programs, and we’re just trying to build on that.”

Midway’s offense should benefit from the arrival of Ty Brown, a move-in quarterback from Belton who threw for 2,248 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior last season.

“He got here in January and he’s already gotten a lot stronger,” Anderson said of the 6-foot-4 Brown. “I think he’s put on about 15 pounds of muscle, he was about 200 (pounds) when he got here and he’s up to 215, but he still moves nicely. The invaluable part he brings is the experience factor. He’s really doing a good job stepping up as a leader of this football team.”

Midway’s coaching staff has experienced some turnover since the end of the 2022 season, with Johnson departing for the University head coaching job and former offensive coordinator Tommy Allison leaving for the Walnut Grove head job. Former Temple High School standout Chad President is Midway’s new OC, and Anderson said he likes the crispness that unit has shown here in the spring.

“Probably the best word we could use is efficient,” Anderson said. “Offensively we’re executing better every day. Defensively, we’re lining up pretty well, we’re tacking well, and we’re just getting more efficient by the day. I’m pleased with where we’re at.”

Midway will kick off the 2023 season Aug. 25 on the road against Mansfield, then will return home the next week to host Odessa Permian.

La Vega's Parr wins TABC Player of Year

La Vega’s Kiyleyah Parr nabbed another honor this week, as she was named the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ Class 4A Player of the Year.

Parr, a 5-5 junior guard, averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 4.7 steals for the Class 4A state champion Lady Pirates in the 2022-23 season. She was MVP of the state tournament and a first-team Super Centex honoree.

Trio of Centex athletes nab TAPPS track medals

A trio of Central Texas athletes claimed top-three medals at last weekend’s TAPPS State Track and Field Championships at Midway’s Panther Stadium.

Vanguard junior Evan Roos continued his ascent in the pole vault. Roos grabbed silver in the Class 4A boys’ event, clearing a season-best height of 12-0.

Live Oak’s Kat Helmer picked up a bronze medal in the Class 3A girls’ 1,600-meter run with a personal-best time of 5:23.01. Helmer also placed fifth in the 800. Her teammate, junior Anne Snider, raced to a bronze in the 3A 3,200 in a time of 13:05.87.