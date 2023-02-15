A couple of weeks ago after celebrating her signing with the University of Indiana, Midway senior Tristian Thompson talked about the relief of having that process behind her.

With her college decision finalized, Thompson could focus on Midway’s upcoming softball season, her last in high school. And Thompson has big plans for 2023.

“Hopefully make it to June 3, that’s the plan,” she said. “I want to get that state medal, state ring, state trophy, before I leave.”

It should be telling that Thompson had the date of the Class 6A state championship game on instant recall. This isn’t just a hazy dream where she’s trying to sharpen the focus on the details. It is crystallized in her mind.

Truth be told, it’s that way all over Central Texas.

The Centex softball scene has been strong for many years, and that shouldn’t change in 2023. Area teams began hitting the diamond for their first games this week, and there are plenty of local squads with the potential to extend their season all the way into June and the UIL state tournament.

Let’s take stock of some of the strongest contenders.

Midway Pantherettes

In Class 6A, Midway is coming off a 31-8 season that still left the players wanting more. Jordan Williams’ Pantherettes fell short just two rounds from state, losing to The Woodlands, 8-7, in Game 3 of their regional semifinal series.

Junior outfielder Kelsey Mathis should again rank as one of the state’s top players. Mathis hit .462 with 50 runs, 8 home runs and 37 RBIs in 2022. Midway also returns last year’s District 11-6A Pitcher of the Year in sophomore Lanee Brown, who was 15-3 with 130 strikeouts in 121 innings. Brown has a veteran battery mate in senior Rori Degeer, a Montana State signee.

And then there’s Thompson, who has blasted 38 career home runs and wouldn’t mind putting that number closer to 60 before she leaves towns to take her hacks for the Hoosiers.

“I want to make hard for upcoming players to come get it. I’m hoping I can tack on at least 20 more,” she said. “At least.”

Lake Belton Lady Broncos

In just its second season of existence, the Lake Belton program bounded all the way to the regional final last year. It wasn’t a fluke, either. The Lady Broncos are busting with talent all over the diamond, and should make a run at state again, even moving up a class to 5A. They’re ranked ninth in the state to start the season in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll.

Madison Lux started at first base for Belton High as a freshman in 2020, but moved to the outfield after joining Lake Belton in 2021. She can cover a lot of ground out there. Junior shortstop Casey Schultz has led the Lady Broncos in RBIs in each of the past two seasons, and figures to be a consistent run producer.

Lorena Lady Leopards

Another regional finalist from 2022, Lorena pushed Franklin to the brink before falling in the third game of their series, 4-2.

Longtime coach Steve Dolezel retired following the season. Stepping into his place is Loren Phelps, a former star player at Lubbock Christian University. Phelps will inherit a program that graduated several key seniors, but still has high hopes after last year’s 30-6 campaign.

Lorena will open up its season Thursday at a tournament in Fort Worth.

Crawford Lady Pirates

No, Crawford isn’t going anywhere. Kirk Allen’s program has been the gold standard of Central Texas success in recent years, after winning its fourth state championship last season.

Fittingly, Crawford enters 2023 as the No. 1 team in 2A by the TGCA. Reigning Super Centex Player of the Year Kenzie Jones (29-2, 223 strikeouts) is back for another go-round in the circle. Naturally, she wants nothing more than to close out her career with another ring.

“That’s what we’re hoping for,” said Jones, who signed with New Mexico in November. “Just going to take it one game at a time and be thankful I get to play.”

She’ll be joined in the Crawford lineup by fixtures like senior catcher Haley Holmes (.500, 30 RBIs), junior shortstop Savanna Pogue (.565, 41 RBIs) and junior outfielder London Minnix (.614, 32 RBIs). Minnix will play in college at Louisiana-Monroe.

Best of the Rest

Don’t sleep on Robinson, which brings back one of the area’s heaviest hitters in sophomore Kaygen Marshall. … Bremond is ranked No. 7 in Class 2A to enter the season. … Connally won its first playoff game in 10 years in 2022 and will be looking to build on last year’s regional quarterfinal trip. … Veteran sluggers Reagan Hand and Maddie Niven will fuel Axtell after the Longhorns made their first-ever regional final last season.

...

Cadets’ Snell claims 500th career victory

When you think of Connally basketball, you think of Quinton Snell.

The veteran Cadets boys basketball coach has built one of the area’s most consistent programs, one that wins at a high level every year. Last Friday, the Cadets won another game to help Snell reach a special career milestone, as Connally’s 60-48 victory over China Spring marked Snell’s 500th career win.

“It means I’m old,” said Snell, laughing.

Connally won again Tuesday to complete a perfect run through District 23-4A, giving Snell win No. 501.

After all these years, Snell said the milestone snuck up on him.

“Honestly, it was someone who asked me, ‘Hey, Coach, how many wins do you have?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know,’” Snell said. “I’ve never kept up with it, I’m just trying to win, you know what I mean? I guess they found a few things and that’s how it all happened. … But I’ve just always tried to do the best we can for these kids, win as much as we can.”

Snell noted that he didn’t get to such a big number alone, anyway.

“There’s a lot of people attached to it,” he said. “I’ve been at the same school for the last 27 years, including the last 23 as head basketball coach. To be at one place for that long is a blessing, especially being part of the Connally alumni family. It goes without saying that it’s special. As with any journey, there’s a lot of ups and downs, peaks and valleys. But, man, it’s been a ride.”

Connally (27-4), as the 23-4A champion, will open up the playoffs against Jarrell in the bi-district round next week. Snell said that game would likely be played Monday night at Lake Belton.

Fundraiser created for family of Martinez

The recent death of Marc Martinez hit hard for all that knew him, but Midway’s football program is trying to do what it can to help Martinez’s family.

Martinez died Feb. 3 at age 30 in a car accident in the Stephenville area. The Tarleton State assistant football coach and 2011 Midway graduate left behind his wife, Lacie, and two young girls, Estella and Camilla.

A group of “friends of Midway ISD and friends of Tarleton athletics” has set up an online fundraiser on PledgeIt.org to raise money for Martinez’s family. The group has a goal of raising $15,000 and as of Wednesday afternoon had raised more than $5,700.

Former Midway coach Terry Gambill described Martinez as a “great man and coach who made us love coaching.”

To donate, visit PledgeIt.org and search for Marc Martinez.

Texas Wind looking for fourth straight title

Time to harness that Wind power yet again.

Texas Wind’s boys basketball program will vie for its fourth consecutive TAIAO state championship beginning Thursday in Round Rock. The team made up of primarily home-schooled athletes has strung together quite a run on the hardwood in recent seasons, and the seniors want to make it 4-for-4 here in 2023.

Wind (14-7), which routinely tests itself against loads of UIL Class 2A competition in the regular season, will open up pool play at 10 a.m. Thursday and then has another game scheduled for 3 p.m. that day.

Then in order to claim another title, Wind will have to win three games in the championship round on Friday, in the quarterfinals (2 p.m.), semis (5:50) and finals (8:30).

The team is led by senior guard Eli Kennedy, who averages more than 20 points per game. Kennedy has scored more than 1,000 points for his high school hoops career.

Trib seeks Super Centex basketball nominations

Central Texas girls and boys basketball coaches whose seasons are complete are encouraged to submit nominations for the annual Super Centex teams.

Nominations should include the players’ positions, classifications, heights, statistics, and any awards or honors they may have won, along with any other helpful information. The Tribune-Herald will also select a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Nominations may be sent to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com or DJ Ramirez at dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com.