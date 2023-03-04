SAN ANTONIO — For a few minutes on Saturday, it looked like Fairfield was going to fight back, scratch and claw its way to another state title.

Unfortunately for the top-ranked Lady Eagles, Holliday had all the answers.

The Holliday Lady Eagles (34-3) never let Fairfield’s press defense sink its teeth in, committing just 10 turnovers in the Class 3A state final, and defeated Fairfield, 58-47, on Saturday morning at the Alamodome.

Fairfield (39-3), ranked No. 1 in the final Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 3A rankings of the regular season, trailed No. 3 Holliday by 10 in the third quarter but rallied back. Fairfield went ahead, 44-43 with 3:29 left, when McKinna Brackens hit a second-chance jumper from 10 feet out in the paint.

But Holliday center Jalynn Bristow answered on the ensuing possession with a driving layup and her team never trailed again.

Holliday pulled away from the free throw line in the final 90 seconds, hitting 9 of 10, while Fairfield made just one field goal in the last three minutes.

McKinna Brackens and her cousin Shadasia Brackens, Fairfield’s two seniors who have played in four state championship games, were teary-eyed in the postgame press conference.

However, even in that moment they could see their careers, which included a 4A state title in 2020 and the 3A state championship in 2022, meant something to their school and themselves.

“Not too many people get to experience this,” Shadasia Brackens said. “So just to be in this spot, I’m blessed. Can’t complain about nothing.”

McKinna Brackens added: “It’s been an amazing journey and an amazing ride.”

McKinna Brackens, the state championship game MVP as a freshman in 2020, led Fairfield with 22 points and 10 rebounds in her final high school game. Shadasia Brackens added 20.

“Our girls did what they always do — they played hard,” Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker said. “I don’t know if my thoughts right now are about the game, but about these seniors. Two special kids that accomplished a whole lot in four years. Everybody wanted to do it for them. It didn’t work out. You don’t always get the fairytale you want.”

Holliday messed up the script by flying past the Fairfield press defense in the first half.

Holliday committed just five turnovers in the first half and didn’t surrender any fast-break points, taking away one of Fairfield’s main sources of offense.

That helped Holliday build a double-digit lead that peaked at 13 points early in the second quarter. Kenna Wood hit a couple of 3-pointers midway through the first quarter that ignited an 11-0 run for Holliday.

But Fairfield fought back.

McKinna Brackens and Shadasia Brackens each got tough inside baskets and they combined to hit 6 of 6 free throws as Fairfield cut Holliday’s lead to six points with two minutes left in the second quarter.

McKinna Brackens started a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter by going inside for a basket just 20 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Holliday didn’t flinch, though.

“I know my point guard (Katy Jo Piper), she had zero turnovers today and a (team) total of 10, which is phenomenal,” Holliday coach Derek Winn said. “Fairfield puts a lot of pressure on you and (we) did a great job of taking care of the ball.”

Piper actually had one turnover, but Winn’s point stands. Fairfield finished with just six fast-break points.

Bristow led Holliday with 21 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks to earn championship game MVP.

“They did a great job of handling the pressure,” Whitaker said. “They had a good plan going in, they’ve got good players. That’s why they’re here. It’s a state championship game. Hats off to them for handling it.”