When it comes to the high school basketball playoffs, we hold these truths to be self-evident, that not all games are created equal.

Look, some games are just better than others. It’s the way it goes.

As for some of the other truths about the boys’ basketball playoffs, which for UIL teams tips off Monday, allow us to bring them to light, just in case they’re not as evident as we think.

District power matters

Not every 1 seed is created the same. One reason you might occasionally see a 4 seed from a particular district defeat the champion of another league in bi-district play is because of the quality of the district that produced that “underdog.” Really good districts tend to produce really good playoff teams.

For instance, it would not be shocking to see District 23-4A sweep all four of its foes from 24-4A in the bi-district round. The 23-4A playoff qualifiers are Connally, La Vega, Gatesville and China Spring, and they’ll be going up against Jarrell, Lampasas, Georgetown Gateway and Marble Falls, respectively, in the first round. All four of the 23-4A teams have tallied 20 or more wins on the season. In contrast, none of the 24-4A teams have reached that plateau. That was a league that featured five teams with 5-5 or 6-4 district records, and nobody with more than 17 wins.

A team like China Spring (20-14) may be a No. 4 seed, but Phillip McCaslin’s Cougars should be viewed as something closer to a Goliath than a David, given how battle-tested they've been, going up against the other quality teams in their loop.

The ballers rise up

Reputations can be forged in the playoffs. The stage is bigger, so if you steal the show, you’re more likely to get major parts in the future.

Last year the state awakened to Camden Brock’s eye-popping ability in the postseason. Brock, now a heavily recruited 6-5 junior guard, averaged 18.5 points per game on the season for Lorena in 2022. But he was even better come playoff time, averaging 20 points and 7.3 in the playoffs in the Leopards’ run to the regional tournament.

Brock will be one to watch again, but not the only one. Connally’s Jelani McDonald, the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year, was made for the grand stage of the postseason. Also watch out for Mexia’s Landon Anderson, who has more than 1,500 points for his career, China Spring sharpshooter Zach May, La Vega’s standout sophomore point guard Monta Hilliard, and Abbott big man Preston Pustejovsky.

Knowing the way helps

There’s no GPS or folded road map that can help a team find a path to state. It’s hard to get there, but programs that have made deep playoff runs before tend to handle the navigation better.

To that end, Lorena and Connally could each be poised for another extended playoff stay. The Leopards have made the regional tournament in each of the past two seasons before this one, and they’ve only built on that experience. Matt Jackson’s Leopards are 28-5 overall, they're riding a 13-game winning streak, and are ranked third in the state in Class 3A entering Monday’s bi-district game against Groesbeck.

If Lorena can win its first three playoff games, it will be back at a familiar site at Midway High School for the Region III-3A tournament. After watching other teams cut down the nets the past two seasons, the Leopards are eager to climb the ladder themselves.

Connally also made the regional tournament last year for the eighth time in Quinton Snell’s two-decade-plus tenure as Cadets head coach. They’re in one of the toughest regions in the state, with the likes of Silsbee, Hardin-Jefferson and Houston Washington, but with players like McDonald and Kobe Black on their side, the Cadets should be a tough out.

And when you talk about athletic programs accustomed to winning, you could potentially start with Abbott, and not just because they’re at the start of the alphabet. The Panthers made the third round of the basketball playoffs last year before falling to Trinidad, 58-55. They’ve since added another state tournament appearance in baseball and a state runner-up showing in six-man football.

The Panthers went 15-0 in the regular season before dropping a playoff warm-up game against eighth-ranked Perrin-Whitt on Friday, 69-51. But such games can be vital in exposing areas of improvement. At the very least, Abbott looks like a strong candidate to make a run at the Region IV-1A tournament in Austin.