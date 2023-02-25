BRYAN — When the clock hit zeroes in the regional tournament final, the La Vega Lady Pirates skipped the dog pile at center court.

Although La Vega had just earned a berth in the Class 4A girls’ basketball state tournament, the Lady Pirates took it in their stride.

After all, La Vega had long since removed any suspense from its game against Madisonville on the way to a 56-34 rout of the Lady Mustangs on Saturday afternoon at the Bryan High School gymnasium.

Eventually the Lady Pirates danced and took pictures with the regional championship trophy. However, La Vega (36-5) hasn’t finished its mission.

The Lady Pirates will play in the 4A state semifinals on Friday afternoon at the Alamodome in San Antonio at a time and against an opponent to be determined.

It’s La Vega’s first trip to state since 2016. The Lady Pirates last won the state championship in 2014 and that’s their aim.

“The expectations are to play two more games,” La Vega coach Marcus Willis said. “We’re happy to be in San Antonio, but we don’t want to just go to San Antonio. We want to go and get two wins.”

That much could’ve been implied by the way La Vega handled its business on Saturday. In the semifinals on Friday, the Lady Pirates cleared a huge hurdle by beating a Hardin-Jefferson program that had eliminated La Vega from the regional tournament the last two years.

Willis said he knew that would take a lot out of his team emotionally ahead of the regional final versus Madisonville.

But La Vega did its thing, turning up the intensity in the second quarter.

Regional tournament MVP Kiyleyah Parr grabbed a rebound and put it back with five minutes remaining before half. That started La Vega on a 15-3 run to finish the second quarter.

Lady Pirates guard Kya Mitchell had two of the biggest baskets in the run, a pair of 3-pointers that brought forth roars from the La Vega fans and bench.

Parr drove to the basket for a dipsy-do layup and sophomore forward Angela Carroll got an inside bucket on an assist from Mitchell as the Lady Pirates staked a 14-point advantage with a little less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter. Despite a lackluster finish of the first half, La Vega took a 31-16 lead to intermission.

To start the third quarter, sophomore guard Alaysia Gude and senior guard Kenzi Mitchell each made fast-break layups on assists from Parr, who said that’s when she really felt La Vega had taken over the game.

“In big games like this we have to understand that they come with their all just like we do,” said Parr, a junior point guard. “We have to step it up a notch.”

The Lady Pirates’ lead hit 20 when sophomore forward Solange Loadholt completed a three-point play less than 15 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Madisonville (33-5) never got back within 20.

Carroll scored 11 points to lead La Vega. She also had six rebounds and a couple of key first-half blocks.

“(Carroll) has improved every game,” Willis said. “She stepped up and played some good minutes. We probably wouldn’t have won this game without her. She’s 6-2 so she can really help us against a big team. When we go big, we expect to get some extra blocks. She turned our defense up a little bit.”

Parr finished with eight points, six rebounds and three assists, enough to earn all-tournament honors. Kya Mitchell also had eight points and Kenzi Mitchell pitched in six points.

La Vega and Fairfield will represent Central Texas at the state tournament next week. Willis said his staff and that of the Lady Eagles encouraged each other back in late-November after La Vega won the nondistrict game between the two powerhouses by three points. They said they would get together in San Antonio.

They weren’t the only ones dreaming of San Antonio and finishing the job.

“Every day we go to practice I look at the state banner and plan to have my name on one,” Parr said.

No. 1 Fairfield 47, Rice 43

It grew far more interesting than Fairfield could have ever wanted or expected.

But given the outcome, it proved as satisfying as ever.

Saniya Burks sparked Rice back from an 18-point halftime deficit with some deadeye 3-point shooting, but the top-ranked Lady Eagles stayed calm and pulled out the win in the Region III-3A final on Saturday at the Midway High School arena.

It helps that Fairfield (38-2) has been there and done that. This marks the fourth straight state tournament appearance for the Lady Eagles, who will be gunning for their third championship in that span.

“It never gets old, because not everybody gets to do this,” said Fairfield senior star McKinna Brackens, who led Fairfield with 20 points.

Burks, a 5-9 junior guard, entered the game with a well-deserved reputation as one of the state’s top scorers, averaging 33.3 points per game. She took a little longer to get percolating in this one, but once she did it was something to behold. She swished in six 3-pointers, four in the second half, and knocked in 7 of 7 from the free-throw line on her way to 29 points. Those bombs included a deep, 27-foot bank trey late in the third.

“The Burks girl is amazing,” Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker said. “So you have to spend so much of your energy watching where she is, and those other girls do such a good job of just doing their job. So we knew we would have some struggles today. And I’m glad they were able to pull through it.”

Fairfield led by as many as 21 points in the first half and had a 20-point edge after McKinna Brackens scored on a flash to the hoop and layup for the first bucket of the third. Thereafter, though, the Lady Eagles almost grew too patient. They pulled the ball out and passed it around, but Rice (28-9) managed to muddy up some of those possessions and create turnovers.

Fairfield still led 46-35 with 1:39 to play in the game after a pair of foul shots from Shadasia Brackens. But Rice kept scratching, cutting the gap to 46-40 on a Burks 3 with 34 seconds left. Then after Shadasia was whistled for a charge on the next trip down, Burks came down and drew a foul with 4.1 seconds remaining. She hit all three shots to bring the Fairfield lead to a single possession at 46-43.

Was an upset brewing in the regional final?

Nope. Fairfield had it all along.

Rice immediately fouled Fairfield guard Avery Thaler on the inbounds. She missed both free throws with 3.8 ticks showing, but Fairfield’s most consistent hero these past four years showed up again. McKinna zipped to the ball to seize the rebound. She dribbled out to the perimeter before Rice could catch her to foul with 0.9 seconds on the clock, and then knocked down one of her two free throws to ice the win.

It wasn’t the way Fairfield drew it up, but the Lady Eagles tried to look at the bright side. For a team that has had so many lopsided wins on the season, a closer game can have lasting benefits.

“This was really good for us, having to face a player and a team like that,” Whitaker said. “It was good for us to face some adversity and be able to pull it out.”

McKinna said this game provided a lesson about just remaining calm in the moment.

“We had to settle down,” she said. “I think some of our younger players, it was a big game, so they were probably getting scared and stuff. Just to calm them down and let them know it’s OK, it’s going to work out. We just had to settle down and get it done.”

In the first half, McKinna was everywhere as Fairfield built a tidy lead. The first quarter was something of a scrum, as the officials tended to let more contact go. In the process, the Lady Eagles missed some shots they might normally make. But McKinna’s putback at the first-quarter buzzer gave the Lady Eagles a 16-8 lead after one period, and they only widened the gap in the second.

Again, McKinna’s fingerprints were all over everything. She scored inside and out. She snatched rebounds and whipped crisp outlet passes to streaking teammates. Her passing out of the high post proved efficient. By the time Thaler drew a foul with 0.3 on the first-half clock and then knocked in a free throw, Fairfield had stretched the gap to 30-12.

Shadasia Brackens, McKinna’s cousin and fellow four-year letter-winner, chipped in 13 points to the Lady Eagle win.

Asked about how nice it is to have a couple of walking buckets on her side in the Brackens cousins, Whitaker choked up, knowing her time with them is nearing its conclusion.

“Definitely, their experience, especially in games like this, you can’t …,“ said Whitaker, her voice trailing off as the tears welled in her eyes.

It’s a happy kind of sad, though, as Fairfield still has work to do. The Lady Eagles will play in the 3A state semifinals at either 1:30 or 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. If they win that one, they’ll get another shot at a title in the 3A final at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“It’s very fun, but at the same time, it’s sad,” McKinna said. “I’ve been dreading it the whole season. I’ve been telling my teammates, ‘Only two more games left,’ and they all act so sad. And it’s a bittersweet moment. But I want to get it over with, and I want another ring.”

Sports editor Brice Cherry contributed to this report.