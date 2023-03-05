Two players each from La Vega and Fairfield were named to the UIL’s All-State Tournament basketball teams.

Junior guard Kiyleyah Parr and senior guard Kenzi Mitchell of La Vega were named to the Class 4A all-tournament team. La Vega defeated Sunnyvale, 46-38, on Saturday to claim the school’s second state championship in girls basketball to go with the last title in 2014. Additionally, Parr was named tournament MVP after averaging 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.5 steals in the Lady Pirates’ two state tourney wins.