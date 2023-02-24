BRYAN — The La Vega girls’ basketball team knew the feeling of having their hearts broken at the regional tournament.

This time around, the Lady Pirates became the heartbreakers.

La Vega didn’t back down after Hardin-Jefferson took the early momentum. Instead, the Lady Pirates started playing their game in the third quarter and claimed a 50-46 victory in the Class 4A Region 3 semifinals on Friday night at the Bryan High School gymnasium.

Hardin-Jefferson had beaten La Vega in the regional tournament the last two years. That weighed heavy on the minds of Lady Pirates fans, coaches and players as they faced the Lady Hawks again.

“We’ve gotten our heart broken twice to Hardin-Jefferson,” La Vega coach Marcus Willis said. “We refused to have it a third time.”

Now the Lady Pirates (35-5) can continue running down a dream as they advance to the regional final to face Madisonville back at Bryan High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Madisonville defeated Connally, 40-36, in the second semifinal on Friday night.

La Vega finished the regular season ranked No. 3 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 4A poll, four spots ahead of No. 7 Hardin-Jefferson.

But the Lady Hawks weren’t going to shy away from a battle with a familiar foe. Hardin-Jefferson jumped in front, 6-1, in the first quarter as the Lady Pirates didn’t make a field goal in the first four minutes of the contest.

Finally, La Vega junior post Ri’Azia Smith got an inside basket with 3:57 to go in the first quarter. Then junior guard Kiyleyah Parr grabbed a rebound and went coach-to-coast for a layup.

Parr consistently drove to the basket and finished as she led La Vega with 22 points. She was the only Lady Pirate to score in double digits.

“She knew we were stagnant at the beginning and she just took over,” Willis said. “She’s one of those kids that’s very easy to coach. Everybody would love a Kiyleyah Parr on their team. We’re just grateful that she’s on our team.”

Hardin-Jefferson continued to answer La Vega basket-for-basket through the end of the second quarter.

However, the Lady Pirates came out of the halftime locker room with a different intensity.

Parr started the third quarter with a three-point play, igniting a 12-2 run. Smith capped the surge when she grabbed a rebound, put it back in the basket and got the and-one for a 30-21 advantage.

La Vega’s press started to breakdown the Lady Hawks as well as Hardin Jefferson committed five turnovers during the Lady Pirates’ second-half surge.

La Vega built up an 11-point lead by the end of the third quarter. But the Lady Hawks (32-6) came storming back.

Hardin-Jefferson’s India McMahon hit a 3-pointer that finished off a 13-2 run and tied the game at 38 with 5:33 remaining.

Senior guard Ja’Dyn Iglehart answered with perhaps the biggest basket of the game for La Vega. Iglehart hit a trey from the left wing to put the Lady Pirates back in front, 41-38, and the Lady Hawks never pulled even again.

“That’s another senior,” Willis said about Iglehart’s huge 3-pointer. “They don’t want to lose. This is their last time. This is their last rodeo.”

Senior guard Kenzi Mitchell grabbed a rebound and went coast-to-coast for a basket that gave La Vega a 47-40 lead with about a minute left. Hardin Jefferson made a couple of baskets and a pair of free throws in the final 60 seconds.

But the Lady Pirates hit 3 of 6 free throws in that span to maintain some distance.

“Third time’s a charm,” Willis said. “Hardin-Jefferson is just an awesome team, just like us. Two of the best teams in 4A, no doubt in my mind. Today was a day that we were actually able to come out on top. We’re not done.”

Madisonville 40, Connally 36

BRYAN — Madisonville guard Makayla Ford made 8 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter, including a pair with six seconds left, and lifted the Lady Mustangs to a regional final win.

Ford finished with 12 points to lead Madisonville past a scrappy Connally team. The Lady Mustangs (33-4) will play La Vega in the 4A Region 3 final at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bryan High School for a berth in the 4A state tournament.

Cyncere McDonald led Connally with 16 points and Tynia Minnitt added 10 for the Lady Cadets (27-10).

BOYS

Houston Furr 73, China Spring 42

COLLEGE STATION — The China Spring Cougars stayed with the Furr Brahmans for a while, but ran of gas to see their season end in the Class 4A area round playoffs.

China Spring led 13-12 after one quarter, and trailed by only seven at halftime at 33-26. But Furr (22-3) ran away in the final two quarters.

The Cougars conclude their season at 20-15. Furr advances to play another Central Texas team, the Connally Cadets, in next week’s regional quarterfinals.

No. 4 Houston Washington 92, Gatesville 51

COLLEGE STATION — Washington had too much firepower for the Hornets as the Eagles rolled in this Class 4A area-round clash.

Gatesville still has much to take pride in for this basketball season, as the Hornets finished up at 28-8, tying a school record for victories in a season. They also gathered their first bi-district playoff win since 2013.

No. 13 Mexia 72, Keene 35

CORSICANA — The 13th-ranked Blackcats led wire to wire in capturing a Class 3A area round win over Keene at Corsicana High School.

Mexia (30-6) scored nine of the game’s first 11 points, and never looked back on its way to the comfortable win.

The Blackcat win sets up an all-Central Texas matchup in next week’s Region III-3A quarterfinals between Mexia and third-ranked Lorena (30-5). It’ll be a rematch of a Dec. 28 game won by Mexia, 52-51.

Frankston 57, Crawford 30

CORSICANA — The Indians clamped down on Crawford, holding the Pirates without a point for more than 12 minutes in the second half to win this Class 2A area-round battle.

Caleb Lee scored 24 points for Frankston (21-13), which advances to face the Marlin-Martin’s Mill winner in the regional quarterfinals. Despite the loss, it goes down as another strong season for Crawford, the District 17-2A champions and bi-district winners.