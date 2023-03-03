SAN ANTONIO — True ballers dream of having the basketball in their hands with a big game on the line at closing time.

La Vega junior guard Kiyleyah Parr came up to that moment in real life and delivered in the Class 4A state semifinals.

Parr drove into the lane and found a way to get a layup through the defense of Glen Rose’s big front line and into the hoop. Parr’s basket with 50 seconds remaining put the Lady Pirates ahead for good as they defeated top-ranked Glen Rose, 50-48, on Friday afternoon at the Alamodome.

Parr finished with 23 points as she led La Vega back to the state final. The Lady Pirates, who have been to the state tournament six times and won the 3A state championship in 2014, will face Sunnyvale at 7 p.m. on Saturday back at the Alamodome.

Time and again, Parr made crucial baskets as La Vega (37-5) hung with the Lady Tigers. She hit a 3-pointer with 5:40 left in the fourth quarter that took the Lady Pirates from a one-point deficit to a two-point lead and seemed to shift the game’s momentum to La Vega.

So when Lady Pirates forward Andrea Johnson grabbed a rebound off a missed Glen Rose free throw with one minute remaining and the Lady Tigers up one, it figured that Parr was going to be option No. 1.

All she wanted to do was find a way to win.

“I’m one of those point guards that I’ll do anything to help my team win,” Parr said. “In that moment it was a bucket, so I did whatever I could to either get a bucket or get fouled and get to the line to put us back up.”

Johnson followed up by getting a steal on defense and getting fouled. She went to the free-throw line and hit a pair of shots for a 50-47 advantage with 32 seconds to go.

Glen Rose guard Grace Booth, who finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists, got fouled shooting a 3-pointer. But she missed two of the three shots.

Lady Tigers’ guard Alexis Rynders had one more look from 3-point range with five seconds left. Rynders nailed a trey with 1:36 remaining in the fourth quarter that put Glen Rose ahead, 47-46. But her shot in the final seconds was too strong and Parr grabbed the rebound.

Glen Rose won the rebounding battle, 43-29. Not surprising as the Lady Tigers had the size advantage behind six-foot-four center Aimee Flippen (23 points, 12 rebounds).

Even so, the Lady Pirates found a way.

“We knew they were going to possibly outrebound us,” La Vega coach Marcus Willis said. “We didn’t have a problem with them doing that. We just wanted to make sure they didn’t get too many second, third opportunities to score with it. In the second half we also did a little better job of containing (Flippen) a little bit and we got some crucial rebounds. That may be one category we may have not won. As a coach, it’s hard to expect that. But once again, we’re thankful for a win.”

Parr was the only Lady Pirate to score in double digits, but they got big plays all around. Guard Kenzi Mitchell finished with nine points and three hard-fought rebounds. Forward Ri’Azia Smith came off the bench to block four shots.

All the La Vega players contributed to pushing the pace. When Flippen scored to give her team a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Mitchell ran the other way and made a layup nine seconds later to answer.

“They put pressure on you that’s hard to simulate,” Glen Rose coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “But in hindsight, one thing that hurt us in the game was just transition defense, getting back. It got to be a you score, we score game.”

La Vega finished the regular season at No. 3 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 4A rankings. Glen Rose was No. 1, but that didn’t even enter the minds of the Lady Pirates.

“We don’t make it a number,” Willis said. “We could care less about a ranking. We’ve been sitting with a number on our side all year. Arguably you could have said we were the No. 1 team. We could care less about that. So we don’t get big about that. Our job is to play La Vega basketball.”

Eighth-ranked Sunnyvale (30-5) knocked off No. 2 Boerne, 49-47, in the second semifinal on Friday. Sunnyvale is coached by former Crawford coach Jill McDill, who led the Lady Pirates to the 1998 state tournament in her only season as head coach.

Willis has said for the last two weeks at least — at the regional tournament and this week at state — that the Lady Pirates’ goal is to be the last team standing.

“The last time La Vega brought some hardware back as far as the state title was 2014. It means a lot,” Willis said. “It means a lot to our community. … There’s nothing else left but to finish it.”