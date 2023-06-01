FAIRFIELD — Lorena’s all-time leading 3-point shooter still had some left in his holster.

Keegan Rowell swished in five 3-pointers on his way to a game-leading 31 points, helping his Blue team to an 84-71 win over the Red in the second annual Super Centex Victory Bowl Boys’ Basketball Game on Thursday night at Fairfield High School.

Rowell was named the game’s MVP.

While Rowell had the hot hand on the night, three other Blue players reached double-figure scoring, as Killeen Chaparral’s Jeremy Hampton pumped in 18, Texas Wind’s Eli Kennedy had 14 and Rapoport’s Austin Baros scored 10.

The Red also had four double-digit scorers, paced by Gatesville’s Banner Allman with 15. Lake Belton’s Chris Jarrett put in 13, Gatesville’s Tyler Shea hit for 12 and Lake Belton’s Easton Hammond scored 11.

Connally’s Quinton Snell and Midway’s Eric McDade coached the Blue squad, while Moody’s Marty Garcia and Gatesville’s Britt Campbell led the Red.

Behind the hot shooting of Academy’s Payten Conde and Valley Mills’ Reese Brittian, the Blue squad rolled to a 60-36 win over the Red in the girls’ game.

Conde scored a game-high 18 points, including three 3-pointers, and won the MVP honor. Brittain knocked in 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Mexia’s Michaiah Miller chipped in eight points. The Blue was coached by Bosqueville’s Niki Taylor and Salado’s Diane Konerik.

Isabelle Hinds of Lake Belton topped the Red team with 12 points, and Hillsboro’s Delta Johnson and Bruceville-Eddy’s Emily Hill contributed eight apiece. The Red team coaches were West’s Kevin Zuehlke and China Spring’s Kristi Mize.

The Blue built an 18-9 lead after one quarter and cruised from there.