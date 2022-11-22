 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCC Highlanders back in win column after thumping Cedar Valley

Kevin Gill and the MCC Highlanders got back in the win column with a blowout victory over Dallas College-Cedar Valley this week.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

LANCASTER — After consecutive losses, the McLennan Highlanders elevated back to the win column by thumping Dallas College-Cedar Valley, 94-70, on Monday.

MCC (7-3) busted out to a 29-point lead by halftime, and though Cedar Valley chipped away a little in the second half, it wasn’t enough to make it a game.

A.J. Barnes led the Highlanders with 17 points while Nick Shogbonyo added 14. Shogbonyo won the NTJCAC’s Player of the Week honor last week. Mason Lockhart and Omarion Smith joined Barnes and Shogbonyo in double figures with 11 and 10, respectively.

Kevin Gill’s Highlanders will return to the court Nov. 30 at home against North Lake.

Jim Nantz will call his final March Madness tournament next year, The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported.
