WEATHERFORD — Miannah Little had the nets popping, as the McLennan sophomore guard dropped in 29 points to propel the Highlassies to an 80-71 road win over Weatherford.

Then the MCC men’s team kept the good vibes going in the late game, fending off the Coyotes, 68-60.

For the women, Little came in averaging 12.1 points, but the former Connally star had it going all night in this one. Her 29-point effort was a season high, topping her previous best of 27 against Collin County.

Aniya Williams and Chelsea Wooten added 18 and 11, respectively, for MCC (21-2, 9-1).

In the men’s game, MCC built a 19-point lead by halftime and then had to hold off a furious charge from the Coyotes (18-5, 5-3) to hold on for the win.

Nick Shogbonyo dropped in 23 points for the Highlanders (20-5, 7-2). With the win, MCC keeps pace with Ranger (19-6, 7-2) atop the conference standings. Ranger defeated Grayson, 77-67, on Saturday.

The Highlassies will travel Wednesday to play Cisco, while the men are off until next Saturday against Collin.