MCC men's basketball team dunks Thunderducks, 73-48

HILLSBORO — The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team scored the first 12 points of the game and never looked back on its way to a 73-48 win over the Richland College Thunderducks on Friday at the Joe White Classic.
MCC (4-1) also closed the half with a surge, finishing on a 15-2 run.
Jaylen Thompson’s 18 points topped the Highlanders. CJ Hall knocked in three 3-pointers and scored 14 points while Jared Clawson added 11. MCC hit 11 shots from 3-point range in the win.
The Highlanders will continue action in Hillsboro on Saturday, facing Strength N’Motion at 2 p.m.