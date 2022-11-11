 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

MCC men's basketball team dunks Thunderducks, 73-48

  • 0

HILLSBORO — The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team scored the first 12 points of the game and never looked back on its way to a 73-48 win over the Richland College Thunderducks on Friday at the Joe White Classic.

MCC (4-1) also closed the half with a surge, finishing on a 15-2 run.

Jaylen Thompson’s 18 points topped the Highlanders. CJ Hall knocked in three 3-pointers and scored 14 points while Jared Clawson added 11. MCC hit 11 shots from 3-point range in the win.

The Highlanders will continue action in Hillsboro on Saturday, facing Strength N’Motion at 2 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert