MCC notebook: Gill's heart warmed by Highlanders' commitment to defense

Coming off a big 67-59 win on the road over Blinn, and now through the first two weeks of the season, McLennan Community College men's basketball coach Kevin Gill is liking what he is seeing from his team, especially on defense.

“We have been playing good defense,” he said, “which is a testament to hard work. To hold Blinn to 59 points is impressive.”

The win in Brenham Tuesday was the second time the No. 21 Highlanders (6-1) defeated the Buccaneers. They opened the season on Nov. 2 with an 82-65 win at MCC. Since that game, though, Blinn had reeled off four straight wins.

“That was the first time we had to go into a hostile environment,” Gill said. “Overall. I like where we are at. We could easily be undefeated, but our one loss helped us refocus.”

The Higlanders fell to LSU-Eunice, 74-71, on Nov. 8. Of their six wins, five have been by double digits. MCC is averaging 83 points per game, while holding opponents to 63 points per game.

CJ Hall, a sophomore guard, is pacing the Highlanders with 11.7 points per game. Jaylen Thompson, also a sophomore, is the only other player averaging double figure scoring at 10.3.

This weekend MCC will be competing in the Kilgore Classic. Friday they open with Tyler Junior College before battling host Kilgore College on Saturday.

Brock ready to get out of town

After starting the 2022-2023 season with five games at home, first-year MCC women’s basketball coach Bill Brock is eager to watch his team play away from The Highlands Gym.

Friday, the No. 17 Highlassies (4-1) will head to Lufkin to take part in the Angelina Classic. They open with Tyler Junior College, the defending national champions, before battling the host Roadrunners.

“This is our first time to go on the road,” Brock said. “It will be as much a mental test as a physical one. We get to see if they are ready to rise to the occasion and play against fans cheering for the other team.”

After opening the season with an 81-74 overtime loss to Blinn, MCC has won four straight. Like the men, their defense has been a team strength, as no team has scored more than 56 against them since the opener.

That tenacious defense was on display Tuesday against Panola College, as the Highlassies forced the Fillies into 27 turnovers. MCC built as big as a 29-point lead before coasting to the dominant win.

“Our effort has been outstanding,” Brock said. “We did a good job (against Panola) of applying pressure on the perimeter.”

Freshman guard Saneea Bavley is leading the way for the Highlassies early in the season with 15 points per game. Miannah Little, Bineta Diatta, Chelsea Wooten and Cynaye Bobbitt are all contributing between 6-8 points per contest so far.

Talking up faith, family at MCC

Head coaches from four MCC sports were the featured speakers Wednesday at the Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s Community Luncheon. The event took place at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, and it served as an opportunity for all the coaches to introduce themselves, their staffs, as well as talk about ways they integrate faith into their programs.

Softball coach Chris Berry, who led his team to the NJCAA Softball World Series last May, and tied for the nation’s highest win total with 59, said the team took part in a Bible study every Monday night, and three players were baptized.

“It was an emotional, exciting spring for many reasons,” he said.

New head baseball coach Tyler Johnson said he encourages his players to find their identity in God, and not baseball, while Gill similarly said he is continually reminds his guys “there is more to life than basketball.” The first Sunday of the new school year the entire basketball team attends church together, and they pray before every game.

Speaking of attending church together, Brock shared that while he was at Grayson Junior College, he used to drive a 15-passenger van to the dorms on Sunday morning, and honk the horn.

“Sometimes two or three would come out, and sometimes eight would come out,” he said.

As a male coach in a women’s sport, Brock tries to place Christian female mentors and adults in his players’ lives.

“They will say things to them they would not say to me,” he said.

Brock told the 50-plus FCA and MCC supporters that he could sense God’s leading earlier this year when he took the head coach position. An assistant for Kim Mulkey for many years at Baylor, he did not want to make the move to LSU because he wanted to stay in the Waco area to be near his kids and grandkids. For a while, he did not know what his next coaching step would be. The MCC job emerged almost exactly a year after Mulkey left for Baton Rouge.

“Just try and make some plans,” Brock said, “and the Lord will laugh at you. I prayed, ‘This is going to be about you and not me.’ For me, coaching is about more than winning and losing. Coaching is about influencing lives. Don’t get me wrong — I want to win, but I said ‘I’m just going to follow you, God.’”

Ballpark construction coming along

Motorists along Lake Shore Drive have undoubtedly noticed that the major remodeling job at Bosque River Ballpark is oh-so-close to being completed. The turf is installed, and the new padded walls are up. Both softball and baseball held fall practices on the new synthetic surface.

All that is missing is getting the new lights up and running.

Athletic Director Shawn Trochim said the construction company is waiting on electrical approval from the city. If that happens this week, the lights should be complete the first week of December.

“As we reach the end of this project we are all very excited about crossing the finish line,” Trochim said. “We will undoubtedly have one of the best junior college facilities in the nation, and we look forward to playing as many games as we can under the lights.”

In addition to MCC softball and baseball, Trochim plans to offer the fields up for UIL games, tournaments, and camps.