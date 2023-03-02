Despite sitting at 15-5 and opening conference play with two wins over Hill on Wednesday, McLennan Community College softball coach Chris Berry said the team is still searching for consistency.

“We are up-and-down a little bit,” said Berry, who led MCC to the Junior College World Series last year in Arizona. “We are ultra-talented, but our level of consistency on the offensive side of the ball is not where I want it to be. We’ve struggled especially with runners in scoring position.”

A close inspection of MCC’s early-season schedule offers evidence of Berry’s assessment of unevenness. The Highlanders split four games in the season-opening Battle on the Bosque tournament. After reeling off six wins in a row, they then dropped two out of three games to begin the Highlander Classic. Finally, they split the only two games they got to play (four others were rained out) at the National Preview Tournament in Oxford, Alabama last weekend.

After beginning the year ranked No. 2 nationally, MCC has slipped a few spots to No. 7. They are still one of the top teams in the country, but Berry said he is looking for his team to play consistent, high-level softball no matter the opponent.

“The kids know we are really good,” he said. “Sometimes that means you think you just need to show up, and you are going to win. Well, we have gone from the hunters to the hunted. Everyone is giving us their best shot, and our best doesn’t always shine through.”

“We are learning to play with an edge all the time,” Berry continued. “It is not who you play that matters, but rather how you play. It is a standard of what we do and how we expect to get things done. That supersedes the opponent. It is a mindset we are trying to instill.”

Fortunately, Berry said he has some team leaders who are displaying the consistency he is looking for. Sophomore infielders Erin Plunkett and Jalie Neff are both hitting over .400. Plunkett leads the team with 26 hits, while Neff, who began the year nursing an injury, already has seven RBIs in nine games.

“Erin is a steady-eddie,” Berry said. “She is a high-effort, high-energy player all the time. Jalie is also one of our leaders. She makes us better when she is on the field because she’s got some warrior in her.”

The first two weeks in March are in an important point in the season, Berry said. The Highlanders finish their four-game series with Hill Saturday in Hillsboro. During Spring Break next week, they will travel to Blinn for two games before battling Weatherford twice on March 15.

“Next week will be a good week for us,” he said. “It will give us a chance to go to work on some things we’ve struggled with. Also, the players will have a chance to go home for a couple of days. We will re-evaluate, reassess and make some adjustments moving forward, as we get into the meat of our conference schedule.”

“We aren’t in a bad place by any stretch,” he added. “I told our AD (Shawn Trochim) before the year that if we can emerge from non-conference five games over .500, I would take it. Well, we are 10 games over.”

Highlander hoops staying positive

Despite dropping a 76-71 game to Ranger last Saturday that kept the No. 25 MCC men’s basketball team from a conference championship, head coach Kevin Gill remains upbeat, knowing the NJCAA Region V Tournament is looming, and achieving bigger goals remains in play.

“I always tell the guys, ‘Don’t get too high after a win or low after a loss,’” Gill, the MCC coach since 2002, said. “After this Saturday, a lot of teams will be putting their uniforms up because they didn’t make the playoffs, but we still have more basketball to play.”

Gill said Ranger has a really good squad, and he was pleased the Highlanders (23-6, 10-3) split the season series. They defeated the Rangers on January 28 in Eastland, 66-52.

“You have to tip your hat to Ranger, they have a really good team,” he said. “We made shots over there, and they made shots at our place. That’s just basketball sometimes.”

MCC concludes North Texas Junior College Athletic Association action this Saturday against Southwestern Christian College. Tip-off is set for 4 pm at The Highlands.

Highlassies respond to challenge

In the game before, the No. 11 MCC women’s basketball team held off a late charge by Ranger to pick up a hard-fought 70-55 victory.

The Highlassies (25-3, 13-2) led 45-39 entering the final quarter. They extended the lead on the next two possessions with a three-pointer from Miannah Little from the top of the key, and a layup by Bineta Diatta. MCC led by 52-39 with 8:53 remaining in the game, but Ranger began to rally and actually cut the lead back to three, 56-53, with 5:55 to go.

MCC defeated the Lady Rangers handily 70-39 on January 28 in Eastland. MCC head coach Bill Brock said that might have caused the Highlassies to let their guard down a little bit.

“I tried to convince our kids that Ranger was coming in here competing for the fourth spot in the conference,” he said. “If they could defeat someone ahead of them, that would give them a tiebreaker. I called one timeout there in the fourth quarter and made them all stand up and look at me eyeball to eyeball. I said, ‘Do you believe me now?’ I am really pleased with how we responded to the challenge.”

Jaydyn Bullard and Bailee St. Romain stepped up for MCC down the stretch, combining for an 8-0 run after the lead was whittled to three, to help seal the win. Chelsea Wooten led the way for the Highlassies with 14 points. Little and Saneea Bevley scored 10 points each.

The women, who are second in the conference standings to Collin, also host Southwestern this Saturday, tipping off at 2 p.m.