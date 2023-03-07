To a large measure, most seasons in most sports can be split into thirds. First, there is non-conference. Then comes the heart of the season — conference, league or district action. Finally, there is the all-important postseason, or playoffs.

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team is getting ready for the last one, as it battles Midland College in the opening round of the NJCAA Region V Tournament this week.

Coach Kevin Gill said the three parts of the season build on each other. For instance, before conference play started, the No. 25 Highlanders defeated Blinn, Kilgore and Panola, and all three teams have been ranked at one point or another. Then, they finished second in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, and the top four teams advance to the postseason.

Performing well enough in the balanced and rugged NTJCAC to make the regional tournament has his team ready, he said.

“We have definitely played the kind of competition that prepares you for this moment,” he said.

As the No. 2 seed from the North, McLennan draws the No. 3 team from the West, which this year is Midland College. The Chaparrals are 24-6 overall and were 10-6 in league action. They are led by Doug Young and Keonte Jones, who are averaging an attention-getting 21.7 and 17.2 points per game, respectively.

“Those are two big-time weapons,” Gill said, “but they are also a really good defensive team. They are a sophomore-laden team, so they have some experience. It’s going to be a great game.”

MCC and Midland play Wednesday at 5 pm. If the Highlanders advance, they will meet the winner of Odessa and Hill Friday at 3 pm. The Region V Tournament is taking place this year at the Frenship Tiger Pit in Wolfforth, near Lubbock. The winner advances to the NJCAA Championship Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Highlassies open region tourney vs. Odessa

The MCC women’s basketball team is also headed to the regional tournament, which is something that has not happened since 2017. However, after a strong 2022-2023 campaign that saw them place second in conference, the 25-3 and 11th-ranked Highlassies are advancing to the postseason.

First-year head coach Bill Brock said the regional tournament is a reward for an outstanding season, actually.

“Our players are excited, and our coaches are excited,” Brock said. “It is a fun time of the year.”

Although only Collin and MCC are ranked in national polls (Grayson is receiving votes), Brock said the women’s bracket is very balanced. He believes six of the eight teams in the tournament have a legitimate chance to win the championship.

The Highlassies will battle Odessa Thursday at 5 pm. The Lady Wranglers are 16-9 overall and finished 9-5 in conference play.

“They are ultra-athletic,” Brock said. “They love to press and love to run. We will have to take care of the basketball and have a minimum amount of turnovers. We do not want to turn the game into a track meet. We will need to break the press every time and get a shot, then crash the boards and get some second-shot opportunities.”

The winner of Odessa-MCC will take on the winner of South Plains and Hill at 7 p.m. on Friday.

MCC softball faces Blinn Wednesday

The seventh-ranked McLennan softball team will look to build on its current five-game winning streak when it travels to Brenham Wednesday for a doubleheader with Blinn.

MCC swept a four-game, conference-opening series with Hill College last week and is off to a 17-5 record overall. The Highlanders have already played Blinn (10-4) once this season, beating the Lady Bucs, 12-3, at the Highlander Classic on Feb. 18.

Game times are 2 p.m. and 4:30.

MCC golfers place sixth in College Station

COLLEGE STATION — The McLennan men's golf team shot 585-289—589 to finish in sixth place at The Happening at the par-71, 7,008-yard The Golf Club at Texas A&M University, which wrapped up Tuesday.

Odessa finished in first place with 283-280 – 563, followed by New Mexico in second with 282-282—564 and Midland in third with 282-386—568.

Nik Blalock carded rounds of 71 and 69 for a 2-under 140 to lead the Highlanders and finish tied for ninth place. Peter Clark was MCC's next-best finisher, tied for 23rd, with a pair of 72s.

The Highlanders will compete in the TankLogix Collegiate next Monday and Tuesday at the Andrews Country Club in Andrews, Texas.