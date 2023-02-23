With two games remaining in conference play, the No. 18 McLennan Community College men’s basketball team has a huge game with Ranger Saturday at the Highlands Gym. As both teams sit at 10-2, with a two-game pad over third-place Weatherford, the game will almost certainly determine the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference champion.

Highlander coach Kevin Gill is glad the Rangers have to come to Waco for such an important tilt. Ironically, MCC (23-5 overall) is in a position to claim the crown because of their road excellence, as they went 7-0 in conference opponents’ gyms this season.

“I told our guys before the season that you need to win at home and steal as many as you can on the road,” Gill said. “To go 7-0 on the road is amazing. These guys are true road warriors.”

The Highlanders just concluded a three-games-in-five-days stretch, winning all three. The last two wins — 76-68 over Temple and 64-55 over Grayson — came on the road.

Gill said he thinks the team has had so much success away from the Highlands because they do not get distracted.

“Our focus is really good,” he said. “When we go on the road it is us against everybody. Our guys get really locked in.”

Some of the best evidence of that came late in Wednesday’s win at Grayson. The Highlanders went 10-of-12 from the free throw line, and they got several key defensive stops with the game on the line.

For the season, CJ Hall and Nick Shogbonyo, both guards, are leading MCC in scoring. Hall is averaging 13.8 points per game, and Shogbonyo is contributing 11.7. They are the only Highlanders in double figures, but five more players are averaging over seven points per outing.

MCC and Ranger will tip at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Happy homecoming for Brock

It was a homecoming of sorts for MCC women’s basketball coach Bill Brock Wednesday, as he returned to Grayson, where he coached for 13 years and where the floor is named in his honor. Most importantly, the No. 11 Highlassies secured a big 81-56 win over the No. 22 Lady Vikings.

“It was a special night,” said Brock, who is in his first year at MCC. “Our team played well and we put ourselves in a position to be in the top two for the regional tournament. It was an emotional night for me to see so many familiar faces. They filled the visitor section behind our bench.

“The most important thing was definitely the win, though. Anytime you are able to play someone you are tied with and come away with a victory, you have to be very happy.”

It has been an interesting conference season for the Highlassies. Two losses to Collin County Community College probably means they are out of the conference championship race, as the Lady Cougars are 13-1 and own the tiebreaker. However, take away those two defeats, and MCC has dominated every other NJCAA opponent, averaging double-digit victories every time out.

“Collin is a very solid team,” Brock said. “They have two players that are just special, and in both games they played extremely well against us. Give them credit — they are an outstanding team.”

At 24-3 overall and 12-2 in conference play, that is an appropriate description of MCC as well. Brock said if someone would have told him before the season that his team would be sitting at that mark at this point, he would have jumped on it.

“Actually, without time to fully recruit an entire squad, I probably would have said that is unrealistic,” he said, “but our team has really pulled together and bonded. They are in one accord in trying to be successful night in and night out.”

Brock is quick to give the players credit for the strong initial season, but MCC fans undoubtedly would give the head coach a hat tip as well.

The Highlassies host Ranger College Saturday at 2 pm at the Highlands Gym.