MCC notebook: Highlassies, 'Landers open conference play with a bang

The McLennan Community College women’s basketball team opened North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play with a dominating 84-46 win over Hill College Wednesday afternoon in Hillsboro.

After dropping the season opener in overtime to Blinn, the No. 8 Highlassies have now reeled off 13 straight wins. None of them have been by as large a margin as the victory over the Lady Rebels.

Bill Brock said his first conference win as MCC’s head coach was the result of a total team effort.

“We played well on both ends of the floor, and we shot the ball well,” he said. “It was a combination of all of those things that turned it into the kind of game it was.”

Although it was a relatively close game to start, MCC pulled away in the second quarter to lead 38-21 at halftime. The lead widened even more in the third quarter, and with the score 64-31 going into the final frame, Brock was able to make sure every player on the team got significant minutes.

“We try to use a performance like that to build a foundation for the rest of conference,” he said. “Not all games are going to have that kind of point spread. You just hope your team will compete and give you maximum effort night-in and night-out.”

Saneea Bevley led the Highlassies with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Chelsea Wooten added 16 with three 3-pointers. Thirteen MCC players scored.

MCC will look to extend their winning streak to 14 on Saturday, as they host Weatherford at 2 p.m. in the first home conference clash.

Going streaking popular for MCC men, too

The MCC men are on a winning streak of their own, as they downed Hill, 75-59, for their eighth win in a row.

Highlanders had coach Kevin Gill was particularly pleased with his team's defensive effort, as they held the Rebels under 40% shooting in the double-digit, conference-opening victory.

“We try to win with our defense,” he said. “We weren’t great offensively, but we scored enough for our defense to lead us to the victory.”

MCC freshman forward Omarion Smith had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. He also added five blocked shots. CJ Hall led the Highlanders with 16 points, while Nick Shogbonyo had 15.

Weatherford is next up for the MCC men (14-3, 1-0) as well. The Coyotes are 12-2 and were ranked briefly to begin the season. Game time is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at The Highlands Gym.

“This is their best team in recent years,” Gill said. “A lot of people think they are one of the better teams in the state.”

Speaking of rankings, the fact that the Highlanders fell into the “receiving votes” category last week means others are noticing their growing win total. MCC was briefly ranked in the NJCAA's Top 25 in November before dropping out of the poll.

“We aren’t worried about that,” Gill said. “We just want to continue to play and get better.”