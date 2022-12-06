MCC women run winning streak to 10 with blowout of Fort Hood

The No. 12 McLennan women went into their holiday break on a high, running their winning streak to 10 straight games by deflecting Fort Hood, 68-33, on Tuesday night at The Highlands.

MCC (10-1) used a 14-0 first-quarter run to establish control, a surge that included back-to-back 3-pointers from Miannah Little.

The Highlassies cruised to the win from there. It was a balanced scoring performance for MCC, which got 13 points apiece from Little and Jaydyn Bullard. Aaliyah Holmes and Bineta Diatta added 11 and 10, respectively.

After two wins in the past two days, MCC will take off some time for the holidays. The Highlassies are back in action Jan. 3 with a home game against Midland.