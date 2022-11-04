MCC women survive thriller; Highlanders blow out Our Lady of Lake

The 19th-ranked McLennan women’s basketball team scored a couple of clutch late buckets to hold off No. 24 Angelia, 54-52, for its first win of the season on Friday night at The Highlands.

MCC (1-1) found itself tied at 50 with four minutes to go, but former Marlin star Aniya Williams scored the go-ahead bucket on a midrange jumper and Chelsea Wooten added a driving layin to give the Highlassies a four-point edge.

MCC’s defense held firm, as Angelina scored only one basket in the final four minutes.

Saneea Bevley scored 14 points to top MCC and Miannah Little chipped in 11 in the win.

In the men’s game, MCC put on a scoring display in a 124-83 win over Our Lady of the Lake’s JV team.

Six players scored in double figures for the Highlanders, who had their transition game going. AJ Barnes led the Highlanders in double figures with 17 points and Mason Lockhart chipped in 16. Jaylen Thompson and Nick Shogbonyo scored 13 and 13, respectively. CJ Hall added 11 and Omarion Smith scored 10.