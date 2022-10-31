MCC women's basketball preview: New-car smell lingers, but Highlassies ready to floor it

As the 2022-2023 season gets underway this week, the key word around the McLennan Community College women’s basketball program is “new.”

New season. Thirteen new players. Everywhere one looks, it is all new. Or, at least it feels that way to head coach Bill Brock, who, you guessed it, is new.

Brock was hired by MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim in April. He hit the ground running, as he had to replace almost the entire roster from last year’s squad that finished 14-14 overall and 8-8 in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.

“We went non-stop to recruit a full team,” said Brock, the former longtime Baylor assistant coach. “We got that done by the end of July. Now, we are looking forward to getting familiar with each and developing some team chemistry. We are eager to find out which combinations play the best together.”

Only three players are holdovers from last season — Miannah Little, Jaydyn Bullard and Bailee St. Romain. Little, a point guard and former Super Centex Player of the Year from Connally, is the lone returning starter.

Of the 13 new players, seven are freshman, and six are sophomore transfers.

Despite the lack of experience, MCC’s opponents certainly think Brock will find the right mix soon enough. They are picked second in the NTJAC Women’s Basketball preseason coaches poll, and they are picked No. 19 in the country.

One of the transfers Brock thinks could be a difference-maker is sophomore Bineta Diatta. She averaged six points and 4.8 rebounds per game at Panola College last season. Brock said he plans to use early-season games to see who else emerges.

“We need our three returning players from last year to give us some leadership,” he said, “but we are trying to identify leadership qualities and those that can lead by example throughout the team.”

Brock said he wants to compete for conference championships year-in and year-out, as he did during a 13-year run at Grayson College, his previous junior college head-coaching stop, with strong defense and rebounding.

“If we can accomplish that and give a good effort every night,” he said, “I think we will be competitive. We want to minimize turnovers, get out in transition and take the first available good shot. I think that style of basketball travels well.”

Brock and the new-look Highlassies face a host of strong non-conference foes. They open the season Wednesday at home against No. 6 Blinn College. Friday, in the McLennan Classic, they play Angelina, who checks in at No. 24, followed by LSU-Eunice, a three-time conference champion. Tyler Junior College, the preseason No. 1-ranked team, is also on the schedule.

When Brock was guiding Grayson, the Lady Vikings were a mainstay in the top 10 national poll. His 371-50 record was highlighted by a 36-1 season and a third-place finish at the 2000 NJCAA National Tournament. He also coached 10 Northern Texas Conference Most Valuable Players and nine All-Americans.

Brock is undoubtedly familiar with high-level junior college basketball, but he said the quality of play and quality of competition is noticeably higher than when he coached at Grayson in the 1990s.

“There are a lot better teams,” he said, “and the coaching is outstanding at the Texas junior college level. The talent and the coaching has improved drastically.”

Brock does not have to look far to find talented coaches and athletes. MCC is competing — and often winning — conference championships in all six sports the school fields.

“This is a very positive culture and a very positive environment to be in,” Brock said. “It is a tremendous place for education and athletics. There is support from the top with Dr. (Johnette) McKown and with Shawn (Trochim). You couldn’t ask for a better situation to put together a very competitive women’s basketball program.

"I want to get in the circle everybody else is in — the circle of winning.”