TEMPLE — In the always tenacious McLennan-Temple rivalry, MCC got two more legs up on Monday night.

The ninth-ranked McLennan women opened the night with an 86-58 thumping of the Lady Leopards. Then in the men’s game, the Highlanders made it a sweep for the road team, as they picked up a 76-68 win over Temple.

In that men’s clash, the teams found themselves tied at 46 with just under 14 minutes to play. But then Nick Shogbonyo and Jaylen Thompson sparked a run for MCC (22-5, 9-2) that gave the Highlanders a bit of breathing room.

Shogbonyo proved to be big all night long, as he tied for high point honors with teammate CJ Hall, as both scored 25. Adrian Cohen led Temple with 20, while former Midway star Anthony Scott had 10.

In the women’s game, Saneea Bevley had her outside shot going. Bevley banged in six 3-pointers to keep the Highlassies (23-3, 11-2) on her way to 24 points. Miannah Little added 17. Aysia Ward and Bineta Diatta scored 12 and 11, respectively.

Both MCC teams travel to Grayson Wednesday.