WOLFFORTH, Texas — The McLennan women made a triumphant return to the Region V Tournament on Thursday, as the second-seeded Highlassies whipped Odessa, 67-50.

MCC (27-3) will next face South Plains (19-5), a 59-50 winner over Hill College, in Friday’s regional semifinals at 7 p.m.

Odessa (16-10) actually pushed MCC early in the game and took a 17-15 lead after one quarter. But the Highlassies found their footing in the second quarter, taking control with a 17-0 run. The Lady Wranglers made a couple of runs in the second half, but the Highlassies opened the fourth on a 7-0 spurt to effectively ice things.

Saneea Bevley swished in seven 3-pointers on her way to a team-leading 23 points for the Highlassies. Bineta Diatta and Chelsea Wooten scored 12 points each, and Miannah Little added 10.

If McLennan can win Friday, it will advance to Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. regional final against the winner of the other semifinal between Collin County (29-1) and New Mexico (23-5).