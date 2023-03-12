The McLennan Community College Highlassies hoops team is going to the biggest dance in their sport.

For the first time since 1984, MCC has earned a berth in the NJCAA Division I national tournament. The Highlassies (27-4) earned an at-large bid to the national event based on their NJCAA national ranking.

The Highlassies players huddled together at the Northwood House on the MCC campus on Sunday evening to watch the NJCAA Division I Women’s Selection Show. Theirs was one of the last names to be called and it caused an eruption of joy and relief.

“As they were calling names and names of teams and it was four more left, there’s three more left — when are we going to be called?” MCC sophomore point guard Miannah Little said. “We seen our teammate Saneea (Bevley), her picture popped up, it was over for us there. We didn’t even hear McLennan Highlassies.”

MCC, the No.14 seed, will play No. 19 Murray State College in the opening round at 10 a.m. on March 23 at Lubbock Christian University’s Rip Griffin Center. The entire 24-team tournament will be held in Lubbock. The winner of the MCC-Murray State game will advance to play No. 3 seed Trinity Valley Community College.

The Highlassies were ranked No. 11 in NJCAA Division I in the final rankings of the regular season, which were posted Feb. 27.

MCC, under first-year head coach Bill Brock, finished second in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings with a 14-2 record, a game behind regular season champion Collin County Community College, which is ranked No. 7 nationally.

The Highlassies then traveled to the Region 5 tournament in Wolforth, Texas, where they defeated Odessa College, 67-50, to reach the semifinals. South Plains College outlasted MCC in double overtime for a 69-67 semifinal victory on Friday. New Mexico Junior College defeated South Plains in the Region 5 final to earn the automatic bid to the national tournament.

The NJCAA Division I bracket consists of 16 regional champions and eight at-large bids.

Brock made his impression felt on the MCC campus by guiding the Highlassies on a 15-game winning streak from early November until the middle of January that helped the Highlassies climb the rankings.

He attributed that early success to a cohesion among the team.

“I think the main thing that we tried to do when we came in here is we wanted to try to create a culture of winning, but more so than that we wanted to try to create a situation where everybody is on the same page,” Brock said. “It’s one of those one for all, all for one type attitudes.”

This marks the first time in school history that MCC has earned an at-large bid to the NJCAA Division I national championships in women’s basketball.