AUSTIN — The second loss of Abbott’s boys basketball season stung a bit, since it kept the Panthers from reaching state.

Third-ranked McMullen County thwarted Abbott, 56-34, in Saturday’s Region IV-1A final at the Burger Center, ending the Panthers’ season. McMullen will advance to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Abbott stayed within striking distance of the Cowboys for a quarter, as McMullen (37-2) led 18-11 after one period. But the Panthers were limited to single-digit scoring outputs the next three quarters thereafter, allowing the Cowboys to pull away.

Abbott closes the year at 19-2, losing only in a playoff warmup game before the postseason and to McMullen on Saturday.