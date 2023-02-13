The Mexia girls basketball team isn’t ready to call it a day and move on to track season. The Lady Blackcats sped past Troy, 60-36, in the Class 3A bi-district playoffs Monday at Midway High School.

Mexia (31-4) set itself up for success in the first half with stifling defense and a fast offense, taking a 23-point lead into the break while holding the Trojanettes (15-19) to 11 points. Troy flipped a switch in the third, outscoring the Lady Cats, 14-12, but Mexia had done the necessary work.

“I knew we were going to have the speed advantage and that was the key coming into the game,” said Mexia head coach Carlos Daniels. “They’re a good a team if you play slower and we’re a pretty decent team if we play fast.”

Ladycats senior center Michaiah Miller paced all scorers with 19 points while junior guard Gwendolyn Johnson scored 13. Troy was led by junior guard Kaycee Cavanaugh with 14 points.

Halfway through the first, the Trojanettes trailed Mexia by just two thanks to a pair of trips to the free throw line. The Lady Cats tore off on a 6-0 run over the next minute to put the score at 11-3. Troy finally made its first bucket at the 2:04 mark on a jumper by junior guard Kylee Goad. Miller extended the Mexia edge droving in a layup on a steal and was followed 20 seconds later with a three by Mexia senior guard Arianna Richardson.

A pair of layups by the Lady Cats opened the second quarter before Troy responded with a shot by Cavanaugh. The chasm grew wider as Mexia took off on a 10-0 run to make it 30-7 at the 3:15 mark, prompting a timeout by the Trojanettes. The squads each added four points each over the next minute to wrap up scoring in the first half.

Out of the break, Troy took the reins halfway through the quarter. Responding to a 7-2 Mexia run, the Trojanettes answered with seven points of their own, sparked by a Kylee Farmer three and prompting a Ladycat timeout.

Not all of what Daniels told his team in the huddle would be quotable, the coach joked, but he essentially reminded his team to refocus.

“Just because you’re up that don’t mean this team’s going to lay down,” Daniels said. “They’re in the playoffs. They’re fighting. They want to advance. They’re not ready to go to the track just like we’re not ready to go to track season.”

Mexia broke its four-minute scoring drought with a trip to the line out of the huddle. Cavanaugh hit a jumper to keep the momentum going for Troy before trading three-pointers with Lady Cat senior forward Samaria Busby.

Still behind 21 points going into the final quarter, the Trojanettes kicked off the fourth with seven points, kicked off by another Cavanaugh trey. Mexia was back to itself over the next three minutes as the Lady Cats went off on a 9-0 run. Troy broke back onto the score book after a scoreless two and a half minutes and Mexia sealed its victory with a pair of free shots in the final minute.

“I’m proud of my kiddos. I got a good group of kids,” Daniels said. “They’re going to play hard.”

Mexia will face face Scurry-Rosser in the area round of playoffs.

Teague 34, Lorena 28

Sometimes revenge is sweet. After being knocked out of last year’s playoffs by Lorena, Teague gave the Lady Leopards (29-6) a taste of their own medicine as the Lady Lions (17-16) prevailed Monday night at Midway in the Class 3A bi-district playoffs.

“I told our kids the key to this game was getting inside to paint, whether it’s driving or getting it to our post player,” Teague coach Lawrence Gullette said. “I thought she came on big for us tonight. Maybe she didn’t have the numbers that she normally has offensively as far as scoring, but I thought she had some key points, key possessions and then got to the foul line, so I thought she did pretty good with that.”

Teague junior point guard Jolee Haley led the Lady Lions with 14 points while sophomore forward Bethannah Owens matched Lorena senior forward Leigh Jespersen with 10.

The Lady Leopards dialed up the intensity out of the locker room, outscoring Teague 14-6 to take a slight lead into the fourth. Eight of those points came from the free throw line while the other six hit from beyond the arc. The Lady Lions kept themselves in the game with a pair of their own threes and a late jumper.

The tables turned in the fourth as Teague earned 13 points to Lorena’s five, with eight of them being free throws. Haley took charge of the attack, going 6-of-8 from the charity stripe, including three straight trips to the line to close out the contest. Gullette noted that the key to this matchup was always going to be defense and was glad with how his team kept its composure down the stretch.

“I told them before the game, if we do happen to get down that our offense is not going to get us back in the game. We had to get some stops and give ourselves an opportunity,” Gullette said. “We really kept our composure. Lorena is a good team. They’re a top-10 team, no doubt. I do believe in our girls, and I do believe in our ability to compete, especially on the defensive end.”

The first half started off slow offensively with the Lady Lions taking a short 3-0 lead early then falling behind 4-3 thanks to back-to-back to trips to the line for the Lady Leopards. The squads traded leads in the final minute as Lorena took a brief 6-5 edge.

After a scoreless three minutes to start the second, Teague began to take distance, going on an 8-1 run. A pair of Jespersen free throws cut the advantage to six as Lorena went into the half trailing 15-9.

Teague will next take on Rice in the area round, a team they’re already pretty familiar with having faced them twice during the regular season.

“We saw Rice twice this year,” Gullette said. “They got us pretty good both times, but I do know we can compete with them.”

Connally 55, Burnet 48

KILLEEN — Cyncere McDonald gave the Lady Cadets a sincerely nice effort in spurring a Class 4A bi-district win over Burnet.

McDonald went for 20 points, while Tynia Minnitt chipped in 10 for Connally. The Lady Cadets (25-9) will next face Taylor in the area playoffs.