Bolstered by a 38-point performance by senior point guard Landon Anderson, Mexia outlasted McGregor, 63-51, in Tuesday night’s Class 3A bi-district boys basketball playoffs at University High School.

Mexia will next face Keene, who defeated Kemp 58-39, in the area round Friday night.

The Bulldogs (18-15) picked up the physicality in the second half, making an attempt at a rally with 26 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to catch up to the Blackcats (28-6). McGregor senior guard Roderick Miller and junior guard Joshua Hillis paced the Bulldogs with 19 and 18 points respectively.

“First time a lot of these guys have been to playoffs so it was the first playoff atmosphere for a lot of these guys,” said Mexia head coach Stephen Massington about his team’s response to McGregor’s aggressiveness in the second half. “In practice, we play pretty physical in practice. Again, young guys, first time out. I think next time we’ll probably play a lot better.”

Mexia led all the way, taking a 17-10 led at the end of the first quarter. Anderson kicked off the night with back-to-back threes to spark a 12-2 run for the Blackcats. Following a McGregor timeout, a pair of treys by the Hillis twins, the first by Jake Hillis and the second by Joshua, was split by a three out of the hands of Mexia sophomore guard Kyran Bedford. Anderson and Miller traded trips to the line to end the quarter.

The second was low scoring for both teams but the Blackcats kept the edge. Anderson was responsible for eight of Mexia’s 10 points.

Out of the half, Mexia outscored McGregor 18-6 to build up a 20-point chasm between the squads. Anderson traded a bucket with McGregor senior forward Leo Rocha to open scoring two minutes into the third, kicking off a three-minute 11-0 run for the Blackcats. Miller broke in with a layup to break the drought before a timeout was called. Anderson put up five points out of the huddle with a jumper and a three. Miller and Mexia junior forward Amauri Smith wrapped up the quarter with a pair of jumpers.

Mexia opened the final quarter on a 7-3 run on a series of shots by Anderson and junior forward Hunter Fitch. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs dug in, picking up pace to close the gap with a Miller three-pointer and a jumper by senior center JI Singer.

The rest of the Blackcats’ points came from the charity stripe while McGregor added six from the line halfway through the quarter. The Bulldogs closed out the game with 13 more points, which included three 3-pointers.

A&M Consolidated 73, University 58

ROCKDALE — A&M Consolidated outscored the Trojans, 22-8, in the fourth quarter to win this Class 5A bi-district clash at Rockdale High School.

University (16-18) stayed right with the Tigers for the first three quarters. They were tied at 32 at halftime, and the Trojans trailed by only a point going into the fourth. But Consol’s final surge was too much.

Adam Sais pumped in 22 points in the loss for University. Sais nailed five 3-pointers in the first half on his way to 17 points before intermission, but Consol held him without an outside shot in the second half. Earnest Battle chipped in 13 points for University and London Smith had 10.

Rosebud-Lott 49, Bremond 47

EDDY — Clayton Doskocil knocked down the winning bucket for the Cougars to send his team past Bremond in the Class 2A bi-district playoffs.

Bremond had tied the game at 47 moments earlier on a basket from Maclane Minor, but Doskocil had the answer for Rosebud-Lott (27-6), which will face the Grapeland-Cayuga winner in the area playoffs.

China Spring 56, Marble Falls 55

KILLEEN — It’s gotta be May.

Zach May nailed a 3-pointer as time expired in overtime to shoot the Cougars over Marble Falls in a Class 4A bi-district duel at Chaparral High School.

It took everything that the Cougars (21-14) had, but they’re headed on to the area playoffs to face Furr later this week.

Gatesville 62, Georgetown Gateway 47

TEMPLE — The Hornets’ fine season will continue on to the second round.

Gatesville won its first bi-district title since 2013 with a comfortable win over Gateway in the Class 4A Region III bi-district playoffs at Temple High School.

Gatesville built a seven-point lead by halftime, though Gateway made a run to cut the Hornets’ edge to two points in the third quarter. But Gatesville (28-7) responded, outscoring Gateway, 17-8, the rest of the way in the third to get some breathing room.

Gatesville tied a school record with its 28th win. It will next play Houston Washington in the area round.

GIRLS No. 1 Fairfield 71, Malakoff 26

CORSICANA — The top-ranked Lady Eagles gave up only six second-half points and none in the fourth quarter to make a return engagement with the regional tournament.

Fairfield (35-2) is only two wins away from a fourth consecutive appearance in the state tournament. The Lady Eagles will next face either Hitchcock or Pineywoods Community Academy in Friday’s Region III-3A semifinals at 6 p.m. at Midway High School.

Rice 63, No. 7 Mexia 56

CORSCIANA — Mexia’s quest to reach the regional tournament ended against a feisty Rice team in the Region III-3A quarterfinals.

The teams fought to a 47-all tie through three quarters, but Rice moved ahead for good in the fourth. Mexia wraps up a terrific season at 32-5.

No. 20 Aquilla 27, Slocum 16

MART — Aquilla has had some high-scoring games this year. On this night, the Lady Cougars won a low-scoring scuffle.

Either way, it’s a big win for Aquilla (28-5), which is headed to the regional tournament in Austin. The Lady Cougars will take on D’Hanis in the Region IV-1A semis at 8 p.m. Friday. If they win that one, they’ll play for a state tournament appearance against either Neches or Rocksprings at noon Saturday.