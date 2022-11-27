Michigan's finishing flourish fells Baylor in Gulf Coast final, 84-75

ESTERO, Fla. — In a game of runs, Michigan had the most important one — the last one.

The 22nd-ranked Wolverines used an 11-0 closing run to upend the No. 21 Bears, 84-75, in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday night at Hertz Arena.

Baylor (5-2) played well enough to win much of the night, as the Bears shot 55 percent on the night and were still shooting over 60% late into the fourth quarter. But a spate of closing turnovers proved costly in the final two minutes for BU, and Michigan (7-0) made a living on the offensive glass, collecting 14 offensive rebounds to only seven for Baylor, leading to 22 second-chance points.

As hot as the Bears shot the ball, it seemed as though they were destined to come home from the beach with that Gulf Coast Showcase trophy. But Michigan’s extra shot opportunities proved to be the difference.

Baylor dropped to 256-2 all-time when shooting 50 percent or better from the floor.

Jaden Owens tossed in a career-high 22 points for the Bears on 9-of-13 shooting, and her driving layup with 4:39 to play gave Baylor a 70-64 lead.

But Michigan wouldn’t go away. Leigha Brown tied the score at 75 on a putback with 1:36 to play. And from there, the Wolverines surged, outscoring Baylor, 9-0, the rest of the way, collecting four offensive boards in that span. Baylor missed its final five shots and committed three turnovers in the final 2:08 of the game.

Of course, it probably would have helped if Caitlin Bickle had been on the court for Baylor. With 6:46 to play and the Bears leading by two, Bickle was whistled for a charge against Michigan’s Brown, the fourth foul of the game for the BU fifth-year senior. But Bickle compounded that sequence by arguing the play, and she was whistled for a technical foul, her fifth foul, disqualifying her from the rest of the proceedings.

Bickle finished with 12 points and tied for the team lead with seven rebounds, and the Bears outscored Michigan by eight points when she was on the court. Every other BU player who saw action had a negative plus-minus.

From the outset, this one seemed to be a case of a couple of would-be heavyweights swapping haymakers.

Baylor raced out to a 24-16 lead after one quarter. Owens showed a blistering shooting stroke, going 4-for-4 from the floor, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range, in that period to put up 10 points.

But the Wolverines flipped the script in the second quarter, outscoring Baylor by 10 to snag a 37-35 halftime advantage. Michigan went ahead on a jumper from Emily Kiser with 1:10 left before the stoppage.

The ebb and flow continued in the second half. Michigan stretched its lead to six points at three different junctures in the third quarter, but Baylor battled back, pulling within 59-57 by the end of the period on a driving bucket from Ja’Mee Asberry.

In the fourth, the BU guards consistently beat Michigan’s defenders off the dribble to get easy baskets and ended up taking the lead and building a six-point cushion. But Michigan’s rebounding prowess down the stretch wore down the Bears.

Kiser had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead Michigan, while Laila Phelia nabbed 20 points. Maddie Nolan added 12 points, Brown had 11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, and Cameron Williams had 10 points.

For Baylor, Asberry turned in a solid all-around tournament, and contributed 15 points and six assists against Michigan. Bella Fontleroy gave the Bears 14 points and seven boards, as the freshman hit 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Overall, Baylor was 10-of-26 (38.5%) from distance.

After playing three games in three days, the Bears will now get a little bit of a break before hosting Houston Christian (former Houston Baptist) University next Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Ferrell Center.