Mountaineers swarm Bears in fourth, send Baylor to second straight loss, 74-65

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In this topsy-turvy Big 12, things can change rapidly. Sometimes they change a lot within the same game.

The 18th-ranked Baylor women built a 10-point lead in the third quarter, but couldn’t hold onto it. West Virginia blanketed Baylor in the fourth, limiting the Bears to just eight points in the final period as the Mountaineers captured a 74-65 upset win on Saturday afternoon at the WVU Coliseum.

A week ago, Baylor was on top of the world, after consecutive Top 25 road wins that yielded a 3-0 Big 12 start and ESPN's National Team of the Week award. Now the Bears (12-5 overall, 3-2 Big 12) have dropped two in a row to unranked opponents, and find themselves back in a fight-or-flight mindset.

It was West Virginia’s first win over Baylor in Morgantown in 10 all-time meetings there.

“We weren’t good defensively. We weren’t good,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “We were good in the second (quarter) I thought we were good in the second, and then I’d leave it at that.”

Basketball is frequently described as a “game of runs,” and certainly this Bear-Mountaineer matchup could be shown as the textbook example that idea. The Mountaineers climbed to a 14-point lead in the first half before Baylor punched back. The Bears closed the first half on a 16-1 run to take a 34-33 halftime edge, and then padded that cushion to 10 points in the third quarter before WVU battled back to tie things going to the fourth.

But it all fell apart for Baylor in the final period. West Virginia (12-4, 3-2) outscored Baylor, 17-8, in the fourth, as the Bears made just 3 of 16 shots in the quarter (18.8%) and committed seven turnovers.

Baylor was also whistled for eight fouls in the fourth, and when WVU made its push it seemed as though every bang-bang call went against the Bears.

“I don’t think it was a well-officiated game, but it doesn’t matter,” Collen said. “You’ve got to play the game in front of you. We didn’t create enough. We only created nine turnovers and they created 15, and some of those plays were us not executing.”

To a certain extent, West Virginia beat Baylor at its own game. When the Bears have been at their peak this year, they’ve showed a splendid balance offensively. On this day, that was WVU’s mantra, as four players scored in double figures and essentially took turns hitting big shots, led by lightning-quick sophomore guard JJ Quinerly with 18 points.

Meanwhile, Baylor was a bit too reliant on Sarah Andrews to drive the bus on offense. Andrews scored a game-high 24 points on 10-of-23 shooting overall and 4-of-10 from 3-point range. But her backcourt mates Ja’Mee Asberry and Jaden Owens struggled to find the range, as they combined for seven points on just 2-of-18 shooting.

“We’re going to struggle when Jaden and Ja’Mee both play 30 minutes and between the two of them they’re 2-for-18,” Collen said. “We’ve got to get better production out of them. I thought Ja’Mee had some really good open looks early and then in the middle, maybe not, maybe one or two late. I think we’ve got to get production, because as good as Sarah was in a stretch, we just can’t have her take that many shots.”

The Mountaineers drained their early outside shots in busting out to the lead. West Virginia made 5 of 10 shots from 3-point territory in the opening quarter. The sun also rose on Jayla Hemingway’s shot, as the erratic WVU guard drilled two of those 3s and scored 10 first-quarter points as the Mountaineers snatched a 23-14 lead.

Hemingway came into the game with just four 3-pointers on 37 attempts on the season.

Baylor, meanwhile, must’ve packed its shooting slump in the overhead bid and carried it into Morgantown. The Bears hit 4 of 18 shots (22.2%) in the first quarter, with several attempts frustratingly rolling in and out.

But Collen was proud of how her team weathered that storm.

They ramped up their energy in the second quarter, crashing the boards with abandon, which in turn fueled their transition game. Baylor closed the first half on a 16-1 run, taking the lead at 34-33 when freshman forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs blocked a WVU shot on one end and then sprinted out for a runout layup on the other, taking the outlet pass from Andrews before dropping in the bucket.

Littlepage-Buggs moved without the ball well and scored nicely in the pick-and-roll. She finished with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and also collected 15 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season. Caitlin Bickle contributed 11 points and five boards.

The Bears carried that momentum into the third. They opened the second half on an 11-2 burst that included an absolute clinic from Andrews. The smooth junior guard crossed over a WVU defender before dropping in a shot at the hoop, swished in a 3-pointer, and also dashed out in transition for a layup that made the score 45-35.

But WVU didn’t go away. Quinerly — who Collen labeled a difference-maker — showed some slick moves of her own in pushing the Mountaineers back. Quinerly scored 12 of her 18 points in the third, as WVU scratched back to a 57-all tie by the end of the period.

Then came the fourth-quarter disparity, and WVU’s breakthrough finish. It was the Mountaineers’ first Top 25 win of the season in four tries, after previous losses to North Carolina State, Oklahoma and Iowa State. Supplementing Quinerly’s nice night were Kylee Blacksten and Madisen Smith, who went for 16 points apiece, while Hemingway contributed 15 points and 14 rebounds.

A bright spot for Baylor was the return of Aijha Blackwell to the court. The senior transfer from Missouri saw her first action since Dec. 18 after battling lower leg issues, and provided two points and three rebounds in 11 minutes.

“Hopefully we can get Aijha a little more practice time, because right now she gave us a lift, but she was in our possession of 2-3 zone, but hadn’t played any 2-3 zone in two months,” Collen said. “So, she needs repetition to get back to the player we saw the first month of the season. And it’s going to be a slow process back, but it was good to see her out there. It was good to have that option, if only in limited capacity.”

Baylor will return home for its next two games, Wednesday against Kansas State and Jan. 22 against Texas.