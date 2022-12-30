MT Rice Tournament: Connally girls seize trophy; Midway, La Vega fall just short

In their first trip to the MT Rice Tournament, the 21st-ranked Connally girls basketball team became the inaugural Division II champion, defeating Kinkaid, 41-28, Friday at the Midway High arena.

Meanwhile, a pair of other local teams — La Vega in the Division II boys’ bracket and Midway in the Division I girls’ tourney — came up just short in their championship games.

Lady Cadets coach Gil Beckham expressed how much the victory meant for his team.

“A couple of years ago our program, the Connally Cadet program, wasn’t very good,” Beckham said. “It’s a testament to this core group of girls that are juniors that turned the program around with all their hard work that they put in in the last couple of years. It’s awesome for our program, especially over Christmas time to go into district play.

“We’re 17-6, something like that, so we’re going to try to keep this momentum going into district play.”

The Cadets (17-6) strung together strong second and third quarters, playing stingy defense out of the half to hold the Falcons to just a free throw in the first eight minutes out of the break. Connally junior forward Katrina Greer led all scorers with 11 points, making significant contributions on both sides of the court.

“She’s got a big presence,” Beckham said of Greer. “Katrina does a lot for us. We’ve got one big and that’s her. She’s tall and long and athletic. Other than that, we got a bunch of short girls who play hard so it’s a good fit.”

Kinkaid took a brief 10-8 lead heading into the second before Connally began to pull away late in the first half with a 7-2 run, taking a 22-17 advantage into the break. The Cadets came out swinging in the third quarter, putting up nine unanswered points in the first five minutes. The Falcons finally saw the net late in the quarter thanks to a foul. Connally added three more points in the final minute.

In the fourth, Kinkaid woke up and outscored the Cadets, 10-6, but it wasn’t enough as Connally had done enough damage to grab the win.

The Lady Cadets will next face China Spring for the start of district play on Jan. 6.

In the Division II boys championship, the miscues that hurt the La Vega Pirates earlier in the tournament finally caught up to them as they were edged out by Glen Rose, 36-35.

Although they didn’t have a particularly bad night at the charity stripe, going 6-of 9 on free throws, the Pirates (12-6) missed the shots that mattered in an intense matchup.

“They fought tooth and nail,” said La Vega head coach William Cartwright IV. “They did everything they could but what they should have done was close the game the right way. The things that they did in the tournament that have hurt us hurt us again today. This time, Glen Rose capitalized on it.”

The first three minutes of the final quarter were a flurry of action as the squads traded scores. La Vega grabbed a brief lead at 35-33 but saw the win slip away when Tigers senior center Ryan Thompson sunk a deep three to put Glen Rose ahead. Six seconds weren’t enough for the Pirates to take the game back.

La Vega was up in the first thanks to a pair of threes by freshman guard Qwae Willis but back-to-back layups by Glen Rose senior Caden Smith put the Tigers within two then an early bucket in the second tied it up. The Pirates earned a pair of free throws in the following possession but from there Glen Rose added a couple of their own to get back in front. A trey from La Vega senior forward KJ McFarlin evened things out again.

The Pirates and the Tigers remained at each other’s heels throughout the rest of the game with Glen Rose staying just ahead of La Vega until the fourth quarter.

The Pirates will have one more non-district game against Dallas Carter on Jan. 3 before hosting China Spring for the start of league play.

In the Division I girls final, Midway made a push for it with a 10-point fourth quarter but wasn’t able to get past Cibolo Steele, falling 43-32. Pantherettes head coach Selena Winbush gave credit where credit was due as the Lady Knights set the tone for the night.

“It was a really good game. Our kids were playing pretty well,” Winbush said. “We made a lot of mental mistakes and couldn’t execute our offense very well but overall that team is a very good team. They were in the regional finals and almost went to state last year. So, you got to take your hats off to them because they did a good job defending us and executing their game plan.”

Freshman guard Rihyana Kinsey led Midway (14-8) in scoring with 12 points while Steele junior wing Mia Hammonds paced all scorers with 13.

Steele opened the night with a three pointer to take the advantage and didn’t give it up. A 7-0 run by the Lady Knights late in the first had Midway trailing 14-6 going into the second. The Pantherettes had a solid defensive showing in the second quarter, only allowing Steele three buckets, but were unable to make a wider dent offensively. Midway trailed 20-13 at the half.

The Pantherettes began to pick up the pace out of the break, trading scores with the Lady Knights early in the third. A pair of free throws and a jumper cut the gap to eight but Steele began to pull away again to start the fourth. The Lady Knights outscored Midway 13-10 in the final eight minutes despite the Pantherettes’ best efforts.

Midway will return to district play with a road trip to Copperas Cove on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Pantherettes are 3-0 in district.

Meanwhile the Midway boys (12-9, 0-1), who dropped the battle for third place in the MT Rice Division I boys’ bracket, 64-49, to Round Rock Stony Point, will host Copperas Cove on the same night.

In the Division I boys’ final, Mansfield Summit defeated Keller Central, 57-53, to claim its second straight MT Rice tournament trophy.