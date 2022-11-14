No. 17 Bears, still in process of developing their identity, host SMU

Early in the season, teams are always trying to find themselves.

Unfortunately for Nicki Collen, some of the people she’s trying to locate have been sitting in the sidelines in warm-ups.

The 17th-ranked Baylor women’s basketball team has dealt with several injuries here in the early stages of the season, including an elbow injury to Ja’Mee Asberry and a hand injury that has kept Caitlin Bickle out of action. On the upside for Collen and the Bears (2-0), they’ve got considerably more depth on the roster than a year ago to sustain some of those absences.

But that’s part of the evolution, too. Baylor has eight newcomers it is working into the mix, and even some of the returners are filling new roles. For instance, Collen has dubbed junior guard Sarah Andrews as her Batman or Robin, depending on the day, alongside transfer forward Aijha Blackwell. That’s a shift in responsibility for Andrews, who was generally the third or fourth scoring option last year behind all-conference stars NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Jordan Lewis.

“Sarah's special. I've said that from the first time I was interviewed here,” Collen said. “I just think she has all the tools. She's got to grow into Batman. She wasn't even Robin last year. So, growing into that player that wants to make plays, wants to put pressure. She's a good enough shooter that when she gets tired, she wants to settle for that. And I just want her to stay in that mentality of playing downhill. She's so strong.”

Meanwhile, Baylor’s freshmen are definitely still finding their way around. They’re adjusting to a whole new level of ball as well as trying to carve out their own niches on the roster.

For Bella Fontleroy, it's appeared to be a rather smooth transition. The forward out of Springfield, Mo., won Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors Tuesday after scoring 17 and 11 points in the Bears’ first two wins last week on 61.1% shooting while also snagging 5.5 rebounds per game.

“She's just so dang bouncy,” Collen said. “When she pursues, you see for a freshman, she's got extreme strength. She's probably the best on our team at grabbing the ball in a crowd with two hands.”

Freshman forward/post Kyla Abraham has seen limited minutes in the Bears first two games, while freshman guard/forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs looks like a rotational player who could emerge as Baylor’s best and fiercest on-ball defender. Buggs has missed some chippies on offense and is shooting only 38.9 percent from the floor, but her defense is already next-level. She’s actually leading the team with five blocks in the first two games.

“Oh, eventually she's going to be great all the way around,” Collen said. “Like, I have a lot of trust in her just in general as a basketball player because she's just going to keep playing. … She’s not one of those kids that you see visible frustration. She plays through mistakes. And regardless of a missed layup here, a missed layup there, she just competes at the defensive end.”

Tuesday’s opponent SMU went 14-15 last season with an appearance in the WNIT. The Mustangs are off to a 1-1 start in 2022-23, with a blowout win over Alabama State followed by a blowout road loss at 16th-ranked Oklahoma. Sophomore forward Chantae Embry is their leading scorer, putting up 18 points per game at 78.6 percent shooting from the floor. She could draw the attention of Littlepage-Buggs defensively. Additionally, senior forward Savannah Wilkinson averages 12 points and 11 rebounds for SMU.

This is Baylor’s third home game out of four straight to open the season. The biggest test to date will come Sunday when the Bears welcome in 19th-ranked Maryland to the Ferrell Center for their first Top 25 matchup of the season.