Owens' energy, passing sparks Baylor women to lopsided opening win over Lamar, 88-50

Though her role at Baylor has mostly been defensive stopper, Jaden Owens helped make the Bears go in the season opener.

With some shrewd play as a court general off the bench, Owens sparked the 18th-ranked Bears to a lopsided 88-50 win over Lamar on Monday night at the Ferrell Center. The senior furnished 11 points and a career-high 12 assists, serving as the kind of veteran leader a team with eight newcomers needs.

“I feel like whatever the team needs me to be, I’ll be,” said Owens, in her third year at Baylor after one season at UCLA. “If that’s a spark, if that’s energy, passing defense, whatever they need I’ll be.”

Owens saw the court beautifully and pushed the ball to open shooters throughout the game, though even in the postgame press conference she still managed to deliver at least one more assist.

“I think it’s more that my teammates were getting to the spots,” Owens said, deflecting any credit. “You can tell we’ve gotten used to playing with each other and now we know where to look and find each other, and they just made it that much easier for me.”

Objected her teammate Bella Fontleroy, “I don’t think she’s giving herself enough credit. Jaden sees the floor really, really well. Every day in practice, she always tells us, ‘Run, and I got you.’ Tonight we ran and she hit us.”

Much like its exhibition win last week over Southwest Baptist, Baylor (1-0) demonstrated the springy balance of a brand-new luxury mattress. Five BU players scored in double figures. In addition to Owens, Baylor got 17 points apiece from senior transfer Aijha Blackwell and that freshman phenom Fontleroy, both playing their first regular-season game in a Bear uniform. Junior guard Sarah Andrews tossed in 12 points and five assists, while freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs supplied 11 points.

Lamar (0-1) might’ve worn the tag of unranked underdog, but the Cardinals were undeterred in the game’s early stages. Lamar capitalized on some breakdowns in Baylor’s interior defense and snatched an 8-7 lead on Akasha Davis’s putback at the 6:32 mark of the first quarter.

Baylor’s early miscues weren’t limited to the defensive end. The Bears worked their offense to set up plenty of open looks, but didn’t shoot the ball with great accuracy in the opening quarter. They hit just three of their first 13 3-point attempts. Andrews was the outlier for Baylor, and her two deep first-quarter treys helped give the Bears a slight bit of separation by the end of the quarter, 23-15.

In need of a jolt, Owens sprung from the bench like an overcaffeinated jackrabbit. Owens gave the Bears some heady plays on both ends as they widened the lead. With 2:43 left in the first half, the senior guard used a pick to gain a step and then drove for a bucket that pushed BU to a 12-point lead at 38-26. Shortly thereafter she spoon-fed Kendra Gillispie with a sugary sweet delivery. The next two trips down she sank a pull-up jumper and then whipped a great find into the corner for Ja’Mee Asberry, who drilled the 3.

Such savvy plays helped Baylor widen the gap to 47-31 by the halftime stoppage.

“I thought Jaden, Bella and Kendra were good off the bench,” said Baylor head coach Nicki Collen. “I thought we got good energy. … Kudos to our bench, because I don’t think we started the game tough enough. We allowed them to get the ball exactly where they wanted to in the post.”

Throughout the second half, the Bears continued to add to the lead, eventually pushing it over 30 in the fourth quarter. It’s what you’d probably expect with a nationally-ranked Big 12 team against a WAC team that went 16-14 last season. But that statement in itself doesn’t give Bears’ newbie-heavy lineup enough credit. BU’s freshmen showed why they were so highly recruited, as Littlepage-Buggs flashed defensive stopper potential, harassing Lamar’s ballhandlers and prompting them to pass the ball away rather than try to drive on the angular young athlete. She chipped in seven rebounds, a steal and a block to the boxscore in a well-rounded debut.

Similarly, in addition to her 7-of-10 shooting, Fontleroy yanked down eight rebounds — five on the offensive end — and scooped up three steals and swatted two blocks. Fontleroy also showed off her shooting range with a pair of late 3-pointers.

But Fontleroy’s slickest play was the breakaway layup she delivered in the first half where she had to dodge a couple of defenders nobody could see coming. A teammate fed the streaking freshman with a long pass, and to her surprise the clean-up crew was prostrate on the court, busily mopping up sweat with their towels.

Fontleroy managed to adeptly duck around the scrambling youngsters and drop in the layup without incident.

“I was like, ‘Let me not run the kids over.’ But we do need to score, we need this energy. I was just like, ‘Let’s not get hurt. Let’s make sure we make the layup and not hurt the kids,’” she said.

Davis consistently got deep position in the post for Lamar, and finished with 13 points to lead the Cardinals on 5-of-8 shooting. She also pulled down eight rebounds. But Lamar shot just 36 overall, and Baylor forced the Cardinals into 21 turnovers.

For its second game, Baylor will welcome another in-state school in Incarnate Word to the Ferrell Center on Thursday.

Bear Facts

Joining Baylor’s list of injured players who missed this game was junior guard Jana Van Gytenbeek, who injured her shoulder late in Baylor’s exhibition game and is “day to day,” said head coach Nicki Collen.