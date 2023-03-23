LUBBOCK — The McLennan Community College women’s basketball team fought through a lot of gritty moments for one pretty one in the first round of the NJCAA national tournament.

MCC freshman guard Saneea Bevley hadn’t scored through the first 44 minutes of basketball. But when she had an open look from 3-point range off an out-of-bounds play, she nailed it.

Bevley’s trey with 45 seconds remaining in overtime proved to be the game winner as the Highlassies outlasted Murray State College, 50-47, on Thursday at Lubbock Christian University’s Rip Griffin Center.

Bevley pointed out that she had a similar look against South Plains a couple of weeks ago at the regional tournament in Lubbock. She air-balled that one. Not this time.

“I saw that I was open and I shot it,” Bevley said. “I felt the ball come off my fingertips and I knew it was going in.”

Bevley’s 3-pointer put MCC up 49-47 in the final minute of overtime. On Murray State’s ensuing possession, she came up with a steal, part of the Highlassies’ stellar defense in the final minute-plus. The Aggies didn’t score in the last 75 seconds.

With the victory, MCC (28-4) advances to play No. 3 seed Trinity Valley Community College at 5 p.m. Friday in the NJCAA national tournament round of 16. The Highlassies are the No. 14 seed in the 24-team field.

The 19th-seeded Aggies had a five-point lead with five minutes remaining in regulation after guard Jade Millan hit a 3-pointer.

But MCC sophomore guard Chelsea Wooten answered with a trey to keep Murray State from pulling away.

Highlassies freshman guard Aaliyah Holmes added another 3-pointer that sliced the Aggies’ advantage to one point as the clock ticked under two minutes.

MCC shot just 27% from the field in the first-round matchup, but the Highlassies came through when it counted most.

“You have to trust your work and you have to trust your shot even though it’s not going well today,” MCC coach Bill Brock said.

MCC sophomore guard Miannah Little made a couple of key plays in the final minute of regulation. She dropped off an inside pass to sophomore forward Bineta Diatta for a layup with 31 seconds left.

Little then grabbed a rebound in the waning seconds, went back up for a shot and got knocked down by a foul. She stepped to the line with Murray State leading 41-40 and just 3.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Little made the first to tie it, but the second bounced out. After a mad dash at the end in which both teams turned the ball over once, the Aggies’ last shot missed, setting up overtime.

“I was talking to the Murray State coach (Steve Lowe) and I think we sort of set offensive basketball back about 10 years,” Brock said. “Nobody could hit a shot. The effort was there. Effort and intensity was not an issue.”

Diatta posted a double-double with 13 of each. Little matched her with 13 points as they led the Highlassies.

MCC started slow, making just one of its first six shots, allowing Murray State to jump to a 7-2 lead.

But the Highlassies started clicking late in the first quarter. Sophomore guard Jaydyn Bullard made a pair of free throws and Little took the ball to the hoop for back-to-back buckets. Little’s second drive, a coast-to-coast effort after she grabbed a defensive rebound, gave the Highlassies an 8-7 edge with 2:48 left in the first quarter.

MCC and Murray State traded baskets for the remainder of a low-scoring first half. The Aggies went to the break with a 19-17 lead.

The Highlassies appeared to be taking over the game early in the third quarter as they surged ahead 28-24 on a Holmes 3-pointer. But the Aggies battled back, playing their part in the drama at the end.

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job of overcoming adversity throughout the year,” Brock said. “We’ve been in a lot of close games. We execute well when the game is tied at the end.”