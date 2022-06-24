Baylor's Brown traded from Wolves to Pacers after NBA Draft

Before his new hat was even creased, Kendall Brown was on the move.

Brown was traded to the Indiana Pacers after being selected in the second round of Thursday’s NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the No. 48 pick overall. The Baylor freshman forward was sent to the Pacers for a 2026 second-round pick and cash considerations.

In his one season at Baylor, Brown demonstrated off-the-charts athleticism, seemingly throwing down a new highlight-reel dunk every game. He was also highly regarded defensively. On the season, he averaged 9.7 points per game on 58 percent shooting from the floor.

Brown was one of two Bears drafted Thursday, as the San Antonio Spurs took fellow freshman Jeremy Sochan with the No. 9 overall pick. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks announced Friday that Baylor guard James Akinjo would be joining their NBA Summer League team as a free agent.