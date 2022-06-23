Bears hit lottery again: Spurs take Baylor's Sochan as No. 9 overall pick; Brown 48th

Jeremy Sochan kept his hair relatively conservative with a close-cropped blond look, while rocking a lavender suit. It was a look that worked out just fine.

The San Antonio Spurs selected the Baylor freshman as a lottery pick with the No. 9 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

“His versatility — he can guard one through five,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said on ESPN’s broadcast, when asked about what Sochan brings to the table as an NBA player. “Just like Pop (Spurs coach Gregg Popovich) likes fundamentally sound guys, when you bring in fundamentally sound guys as coaches it makes us look like we know what we’re doing.”

Meanwhile, fellow Baylor freshman Kendall Brown went to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round, as the No. 48 selection overall.

Sochan, 19, was born in Oklahoma to a Polish mother and American father. He won the Big 12’s Sixth Man of the Year honor during his one season at Baylor, averaging 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47 percent from the floor.

He was known for changing his hair to a variety of colors, but he had plenty of grit to his game. As the season progressed Drew took to employing him as a defensive stopper, and his on-ball defense was mentioned frequently as one of Sochan’s chief assets in pre-draft scouting reports.

It marked the second straight season that a Baylor player was selected No. 9 overall, as the Sacramento Kings drafted Davion Mitchell at that spot last summer. Sochan became the fourth Top 10 Baylor draftee in program history, joining Mitchell, Ekpe Udoh (No. 6 in 2010) and Vinnie Johnson (No. 7 in 1979).

Sochan joins a franchise rebuilding after being the league’s winningest franchise over two decades. San Antonio qualified for a league record 22 straight postseasons beginning in 1998, winning five NBA championships over that span with stars such as Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

After missing the postseason the past two seasons, the Spurs are attempting to reinvigorate their franchise behind All-Star Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Josh Primo and now Sochan.

Born in Guymon, Oklahoma, Sochan spent much of his life in England before committing to Baylor in 2020.

Sochan was San Antonio’s sixth lottery selection since it began in 1985, the fewest in the league ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers (seven) and Houston (10).

Brown, on his way to join the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards in Minnesota, put up 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Bears as a freshman. The 6-foot-8 forward was a consensus five-star recruit coming out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. His athleticism is off the charts, and he was a highlight machine as a dunker for Baylor.

He shot 58 percent overall from the floor and 34.1 percent from 3-point range in his one college season.

The Timberwolves' roster already includes another former Baylor player in Taurean Prince.