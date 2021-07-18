Brice Cherry: As sports fans, American entitlement is our unalienable right

America has long dominated the sport of basketball at the international level, especially at the Olympics. The United States has won 15 of the 19 Olympic tournaments in history, and one of those misses only came about due to an American boycott of the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow. We vividly recall the other losses even more so than we do the wins — the controversial win by the Russians in ’72, the slip-up in ’88 that greased the wheels for NBA players to take part, and the 2004 embarrassment that fueled the “Redeem Team” of 2008.

We express angst and disgust over the losses, and yawn through the wins. In most sports, Americans expect their athletes to just show up and win. When someone like a Michael Phelps or a Simone Biles or, of course, the U.S. men’s basketball team wins gold, we think, “Yeah, that’s what you’re supposed to do.”

And that line of thinking is understandable. Phelps could fund the country’s stimulus checks with his collection of gold. Biles has images of goats stitched into her leotards and we don’t even bat an eye, because she’s clearly the Greatest of All-Time when it comes to women’s gymnastics. As for America’s NBA stars, they were 54-2 in international friendlies prior to last week’s losses to the Nigerians and Australians. They’ve dominated so much over the years that the only way we register a reaction is when they don’t.