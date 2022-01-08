Brice Cherry: Cheering for losing (even when it aids the future) not in my fan DNA

When is winning actually losing?
Well, when your favorite professional teams are the very dregs of the league, and a loss actually better positions said teams in a future draft, winning is generally frowned upon by the fan base.
But not this fan. Sorry, for whatever reason, I can’t do it. I can’t root for my favorite team to lose. It’s not in my DNA as a sports fan.
Oh, believe me, I have every incentive for at least two of my favorite Houston franchises to completely bottom out and pile up as many losses as possible. The Texans currently slink among the worst teams in the NFL, with a 4-12 record entering Sunday’s season finale against Tennessee. Only the Jaguars and Lions wear uglier records in the entirety of the NFL.
Meanwhile, a few traffic jams over from the Texans’ NRG Stadium, you can find the NBA’s Rockets, owners of an 11-29 record, worst in the Western Conference. The Rockets have endured losing streaks of 15 and 8 games already this season.
Given the Rockets’ and Texans’ paltry positions, both would greatly benefit from high picks in their respective 2022 drafts. The stars at night may be big and bright in Texas, but they’re much dimmer in Houston these days. These teams need a supernova or two.
And yet whenever game day rolls around, I find myself wishing and hoping the good guys will win. Perhaps not with a playoff-level type of gusto, but I can’t help it. I just can’t muster up a cheer when Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills throws an interception into double coverage or Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green jacks up an ill-advised brick over two defenders. I’m not wired that way. It seems to antithetical to the fan experience.
“Yay! Another loss! That’s another ping pong ball for the lottery hopper, baby!”
Ugh. No thanks.
Again, I understand that there’s a bigger picture at play, a greater good. I also realize I may be in the minority in this particular camp of blind, rudderless devotion. Plenty of hard-core fans are able to shift gears rather easily when their teams spiral into an extended pattern of losing. They embrace the pain in hopes that it’ll lead to future pleasure. They know that the worse the team is, the better the chance at that glorious, solve-all-your-problems Band-Aid known as the No. 1 pick. (Warning, sarcasm alert.)
The idea is, if you’re going to be bad, be epically bad. Don’t flirt with mediocrity. Be cellar-dwelling terrible. Turn losing into an art form.
It’s hardly a new phenomenon. Tanking has been around for decades now. Tanking gave birth to the NBA lottery. It gave birth all manner of memorable slogans, such as when fans of the Indianapolis Colts (and other NFL teams) encouraged their guys to “Suck for Luck,” referring to Stanford quarterback and sure-fire No. 1 pick Andrew Luck. Or how about the Philadelphia 76ers reminding their fan base to “Trust the Process” during their lean years in the mid-2010s? So much so, that when Joel Embiid arrived, he was christened with the nickname “The Process.”
Tanking has indubitably benefited my own favorite teams in the past. Without a doubt, the Astros would never have built a franchise that has appeared in three of the past five World Series without cratering to three straight 100-loss seasons from 2011-13. Those years may have been leaner than an ostrich and kale salad, but without them there is no current feast. The Astros piled up loads of high picks, which led to the arrival of studs like George Springer, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman.
But do you think this particular Astros fan liked all that losing at the time? Do you think I sat back and said, “Well, if I’m just patient, the World Series title will come?” Not a chance.
The problem with tanking is that it isn’t foolproof. You might pick the wrong guy. You might pick the right guy, and he ends up getting hurt. You might end up being a perpetual lottery team. Sorry, Sacramento Kings fans (both of you), I didn’t mean to get personal.
Tanking is also too often misinterpreted as professional athletes trying to lose. That’s not the definition at all. Tanking is a front-office strategy, not a locker-room approach. It’s an idea put in motion by general managers and team presidents, where they go young and cheap, knowing that in the process they’ll save some payroll and likely lose lots of games, but they may be better equipped to add more young talent, allowing them to win down the road.
Call me naïve if you wish, but I think the vast majority of pro athletes don’t intentionally dog it. Those guys aren’t losing on purpose. On the worst teams, they just don’t have enough help around them to win.
Too many fans of particularly god-awful teams view winning as a curse. Even when you’re terrible, even when it means very little in the final standings, winning can still be a good thing, you know? These past two seasons of following the Rockets, I’ve enjoyed watching the hustle and energy and the development of some of the team’s younger players. And, future be damned, I want their hustle to be rewarded. A lot of those young guys aren’t just your nucleus of the present, but they’re the core of your future, and they can absolutely benefit from the confidence that comes with winning.
So, yeah, when the Texans went 2-0 against the Jaguars this season, I whooped and hollered for both victories, even though an 0-2 record in that series could’ve put Houston in prime position for the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. And when I stumbled across a Rockets’ Twitter poll a couple of weeks ago asking fans whether they’d rather Houston make a push at the NBA’s Play-In Tournament or whether they’d rather the Rockets bottom out and give themselves a better shot in the draft lottery, I voted for the Play-In option (that requires winning), even though about 80 percent of the vote went the other way.
If your team is really, really bad, feel free to suck, to choke, to bungle, to fumble, to tank to the point of stanking. It may make sense to you. As for me, I’m more like Billy Hoyle from the classic 1992 comedy “White Men Can’t Jump,” when he has this exchange with his girlfriend Gloria.
GLORIA: Sometimes when you win, you really lose. And sometimes when you lose, you really win. And sometimes when you win or lose, you actually tie. And sometimes when you tie, you actually win or lose. … Winning or losing is all one organic globule, from which one extracts what one needs.
BILLY: I hate it when you talk like that. It makes me crazy when you talk like that.
I’m with ya, Billy.
You suckers can lose all you want. Live it up. Just don’t ask me to join you.