Brice Cherry: Cheering for losing (even when it aids the future) not in my fan DNA

And yet whenever game day rolls around, I find myself wishing and hoping the good guys will win. Perhaps not with a playoff-level type of gusto, but I can’t help it. I just can’t muster up a cheer when Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills throws an interception into double coverage or Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green jacks up an ill-advised brick over two defenders. I’m not wired that way. It seems to antithetical to the fan experience.

“Yay! Another loss! That’s another ping pong ball for the lottery hopper, baby!”

Ugh. No thanks.

Again, I understand that there’s a bigger picture at play, a greater good. I also realize I may be in the minority in this particular camp of blind, rudderless devotion. Plenty of hard-core fans are able to shift gears rather easily when their teams spiral into an extended pattern of losing. They embrace the pain in hopes that it’ll lead to future pleasure. They know that the worse the team is, the better the chance at that glorious, solve-all-your-problems Band-Aid known as the No. 1 pick. (Warning, sarcasm alert.)

The idea is, if you’re going to be bad, be epically bad. Don’t flirt with mediocrity. Be cellar-dwelling terrible. Turn losing into an art form.