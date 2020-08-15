Brice Cherry: Hate to burst your bubble, but NBA experiment is working

If you haven’t been watching the NBA, you should be, because it’s positively Bubblelicious.
When the NBA announced in early June that it would invite 22 teams to Orlando to finish out its previously interrupted 2019-20 season, it was hard to know what to expect. What would the basketball look like after a four-month layoff? How soon could guys shake off the rust? Would the bubble really work in preventing COVID-19 cases? And how dead would the atmosphere be without the fans?
Turns out there’s a lot to like.
The games themselves have been lively and entertaining. Scoring is up – 17 of 22 teams exceeded their scoring average from before the layoff – and that trend isn’t necessarily an indictment on the defense. Yes, there have been moments where the D reached All-Star Game levels, as in the Rockets’ 153-149 overtime win over the Mavericks on July 31, in both teams’ first game back. But more often than not, the bonus buckets can be traced back to that idea of good defense, better offense.
It probably helps that only the 22 teams still in the playoff hunt were allowed to bubble up. Kind of a genius move by the NBA. No need to risk any additional lottery-bound franchises to illness or injury. Moreover, it took the bad teams out of the equation. That makes for better – and, obviously, higher-scoring – games.
Better yet, the bubble has worked in preventing COVID-19 from shutting down the whole operation. Last Wednesday the NBA reported its fourth consecutive week of zero positive tests. Isolation works, gang. The NBA has done more for the bubble than Big League Chew, sudsy bath water, and Lawrence Welk combined. (Meanwhile, the WNBA, NHL and MLS have experienced their own successes within bubble environments. Hate to burst your bubble, football and baseball, but you should have followed suit.)
Stars, both new and old, have bubbled to the surface in the Magic Kingdom. The Blazers’ Damian Lillard picked up where he left off before the break, which means cashing out checks from half-court with ease. Background singers like the Clippers’ Terrance Mann, the Pacers’ T.J. Warren and the Blazers’ Gary Trent Jr. nailed their auditions for one of the lead solos. Devin Booker and the Suns melted everyone and everything in their path, going 8-0 in the seeding games. Unfortunately for Phoenix, that wasn’t enough to get into the postseason, but they at least built up some momentum for 2021.
Clearly, a lot of these guys didn’t spend the quarantine layoff lounging on their sofa sets scarfing down potato chips.
Sure, much has looked different. It’s weird not having fans in the building, and yet somehow not as strange as it could be. That’s because the NBA has astutely used “virtual fans” to comprise the sideline’s background. That is, they’ve shown moving, video images of fans to keep things popping. They’re a major upgrade over the creepy, static cardboard cutouts at MLB games. (Which are still better than nothing at all. Nothing at all is usually the paid attendance at a Tampa Bay Rays game.)
The league has also used canned crowd noise – including familiar chants like “Let’s go, Lak-ers!” and “De-fense! De-fense!” – to offset what could have been a mausoleum atmosphere. I only wish they’d pipe in the occasional jeers and boos, so the players could get angry and react, “Fake news! That’s fake news!” (They’d be right, of course.) At any rate, kudos to the NBA for its creativity.
The backs of the jerseys look different, too, as the league allowed players to choose a select collection of messages related to social justice to wear on the court. Maybe that bothers you, I don’t know. It doesn’t me. Certainly, if you’re offended by pro athletes who take a knee for the national anthem, that’s your right. That said, if it keeps you from actually watching the games, I’d contend that you weren’t that much of a basketball fan to begin with.
It actually takes me back to the early 1980s, when World B. Free (previously Lloyd Bernard Free) unveiled his name change on the NBA. Or more recently, when Ron Artest legally became Metta World Peace. At least once, I wanted the play-by-play guy to describe the action by saying, “Peace working against Vote, nice dribble move, and oh! Look at that alley-oop pass to Education Reform! What a play!”
(Now, if you want to criticize the NBA for approving only certain messages beforehand, that’s a fair charge. I often wonder what the league would say if a player had asked to wear, “Vote Pro Life” or “Jesus is Lord” on the back of his uniform. Nevertheless, it’s not a bad thing if the league advances the conversation about race relations in America.)
But back to basketball. As the playoffs get set to roll on Monday, the league is primed for a captivating finish. First-round matchups like the Celtics-Sixers, Nuggets-Jazz and Rockets-Thunder look appealing on a lot of levels.
Can Giannis and the Bucks win the franchise’s first title since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went by Lew Alcindor? Will the West come down to the battle of Los Angeles (in Florida)? Is everyone overlooking the defending champion Raptors?
The fact that we’re able to even pose these questions instead of “Can the NBA keep its players healthy enough to finish the season?” is a win in itself.
This whole experiment is an extremely costly endeavor by the NBA. Multiple reports claim the league will spend upwards of $150 million to make it happen. But if the playoffs go off without a coronavirus outbreak – which seems likely, even with players’ families joining the bubble – and some lucky team takes hold of the Larry O’Brien Trophy in October, it’ll be more than worth it.
Well, worth it to a bunch of us. Again, maybe some of you aren’t watching.
As for me, clothe me in bubble wrap and give me all the games, baby.
