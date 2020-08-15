Brice Cherry: Hate to burst your bubble, but NBA experiment is working

Better yet, the bubble has worked in preventing COVID-19 from shutting down the whole operation. Last Wednesday the NBA reported its fourth consecutive week of zero positive tests. Isolation works, gang. The NBA has done more for the bubble than Big League Chew, sudsy bath water, and Lawrence Welk combined. (Meanwhile, the WNBA, NHL and MLS have experienced their own successes within bubble environments. Hate to burst your bubble, football and baseball, but you should have followed suit.)

Stars, both new and old, have bubbled to the surface in the Magic Kingdom. The Blazers’ Damian Lillard picked up where he left off before the break, which means cashing out checks from half-court with ease. Background singers like the Clippers’ Terrance Mann, the Pacers’ T.J. Warren and the Blazers’ Gary Trent Jr. nailed their auditions for one of the lead solos. Devin Booker and the Suns melted everyone and everything in their path, going 8-0 in the seeding games. Unfortunately for Phoenix, that wasn’t enough to get into the postseason, but they at least built up some momentum for 2021.

Clearly, a lot of these guys didn’t spend the quarantine layoff lounging on their sofa sets scarfing down potato chips.