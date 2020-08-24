Brice Cherry: Luka's trajectory taking him to crazy heights

Over the decades, I’ve watched more NBA basketball than probably is legally allowed. That, however, does not make me an NBA scout.
For instance, when the Dallas Mavericks drafted Luka Doncic with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, I thought Doncic had all the makings of a bust. Like Darko Milicic, the Sequel. Oh, I’d heard and read a lot about Luka, which had prompted my own bit of “scouting,” which basically amounted to watching clips of the young Slovenian sensation on YouTube. My initial impression? He didn’t look quick enough to cut it as a star at the NBA level.
Boy, did I ever shoot an airball in that assessment.
In his second season, and his first appearance in the NBA playoffs, Luka (the league’s on a first-name basis with him already) has put the entire world on notice. He’s the real deal. Beyond that fact, his stratospheric trajectory has him on the fast track to becoming the Greatest Maverick of All-Time.
Sacrilege!, retort the Mavs fans. Das its mir Wurst!, they cry. (Translation: This is sausage to me! Or, perhaps, that take is the wurst—er, worst!). Look, gang, I have neither forgotten about the Squirmin’ German Dirk Nowitzki nor am I suggesting that Luka has already supplanted him as the best player in Mavs franchise history. He’s got a long way (and at least one championship) to go in that regard. However, given Luka’s splendiferous all-around skill set, it’s evident that he can surpass Dirk someday. And it might not even be close.
It took me all of one viewing of Luka in his rookie season to reverse my initial hunch. In my defense, watching a couple of YouTube highlight clips of a guy does not constitute true “scouting.” (Cue every basketball scout on the globe nodding in agreement.) Turns out Doncic is plenty athletic enough to hold his own in the NBA. Moreover, his games should come with their own party planning committee, because he’s simply that fun to watch.
Doncic’s insane 43-point, 17-rebound, 13-assist, buzzer-beating 3-pointer show against the Clippers on Sunday should tell you all you need to know about this kid. You might be tempted to call it that 135-133 Mavs win the Luka Game, except I get the feeling there’ll be a lot more of these kinds of games to come. It would, however, be fair to label it a Performance for the Ages, considering Luka is barely old enough to buy his own longneck and considering he became the youngest NBA player ever to hit a game-winning buzzer beater in the playoffs.
Luka’s game is a reasonable facsimile of one James Edward Harden Junior. Now, immediately all the Harden haters in the audience will cringe. But whether or not you like the way Harden plays – and, even as a Rockets fan, there are times where he frustrates me – no sane person can deny that Harden is one of the great scorers and facilitators in the game today, if not of all-time. (I did have to chuckle recently when Luka’s between-the-legs feed to Kristaps Porzingis generated such a raucous reaction, considering Harden averages at least one of those delicious deliveries a game.)
But back to the Luka love. Here’s why the comparison works. Like Harden, Doncic almost effortlessly probes the defense to create his own shot or set up his teammates for open looks. His step-back 3-pointer rivals Harden’s, and he came into the league with his, whereas it took a few years for the Rockets’ star to develop that weapon.
Where Luka separates himself not only from Harden but from 99 percent of the players on the planet is that he’s the prototype of the modern NBA player. The league is all about positionless basketball nowadays; can you really pigeonhole Luka to one position? He possesses the height and frame (6-foot-7, 230 pounds) of many an old-school small forward. Yet he’s fully capable of snagging caroms like a big man (8.5 rebounds per game for his career) and he handles and distributes the ball like a point guard. Just call him a basketball player and be done with it.
Nah, forget that. Basketball player doesn’t begin to describe this galvanic, zestful, beguiling tour de force. (Luka’s earned the right to his own unique adjectives.) “Just a very, very special player,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said after Sunday’s game. “And this game today was from another planet.”
If Luka’s an alien, that would explain a lot. Whether he beamed down from some advanced universe or not, it’s going to be exhilarating to watch his career unfold.
Now, he’s far from a finished product. (What 21-year-old human being is?) His defense needs a massive makeover. His 3-point stroke, while pretty, isn’t as accurate as it ought to be, at just 31.6 percent for the 2020 season. And Sunday’s heroics notwithstanding, he sometimes needs to make better reads in the game’s closing minutes.
But let’s not get too hung up about such flaws. That’d be like complaining about a freckle on the Mona Lisa.
When it all comes down to it, Luka Doncic stands out as the most dynamic, most fun, young player to enter the NBA in a good decade or more.
How’s that for a scouting report?
