Brice Cherry: Luka's trajectory taking him to crazy heights

It took me all of one viewing of Luka in his rookie season to reverse my initial hunch. In my defense, watching a couple of YouTube highlight clips of a guy does not constitute true “scouting.” (Cue every basketball scout on the globe nodding in agreement.) Turns out Doncic is plenty athletic enough to hold his own in the NBA. Moreover, his games should come with their own party planning committee, because he’s simply that fun to watch.

Doncic’s insane 43-point, 17-rebound, 13-assist, buzzer-beating 3-pointer show against the Clippers on Sunday should tell you all you need to know about this kid. You might be tempted to call it that 135-133 Mavs win the Luka Game, except I get the feeling there’ll be a lot more of these kinds of games to come. It would, however, be fair to label it a Performance for the Ages, considering Luka is barely old enough to buy his own longneck and considering he became the youngest NBA player ever to hit a game-winning buzzer beater in the playoffs.