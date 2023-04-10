Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the first time since the NBA and ABA merged in 1976, no Texas team reached the NBA playoffs.

No, it hasn’t exactly been a banner year for professional basketball in the Lone Star State. But here’s the really crazy thing — the team that had the best record out of the trio in the Texas Triangle stands out as the most disappointing of all.

Shame on you, Dallas Mavericks.

This isn’t me just hating on the Mavs, though as a lifelong Rockets fan that’s my constitutional right. No, it really all boils down to expectations.

Entering the 2022-23 season, we all knew the Rockets and Spurs would stink like, to borrow an old line from Anchorman, a “used diaper filled with Indian food.” They were supposed to be bad, and they lived up to their reputations, tying for the second-worst record in the NBA. But San Antonio and Houston are in full rebuild mode, or to put it another way, they’re tanking their little hearts out in hopes that they might land Le Grand Arbre (the Great Tree), aka 7-foot-4 French phenom Victor Wembanyama in this summer’s draft.

Meanwhile, the Mavs came into this season with high hopes. Remember, Dallas reached the Western Conference Finals just a year ago, finishing just three wins away from the franchise’s first Finals trip since 2011.

Granted, that was a bit of a surprise playoff run. And the Mavs let one of their key complementary pieces of that team walk in free agency, as Jalen Brunson signed a $104-million contract with the New York Knicks. But, still, with 24-year-old superstud Luka Doncic back to conjure up some of his Luka Magic, all signs pointed to a big year for the Mavs.

Instead, they scuffled along to a 38-44 record, missing the postseason for the first time since 2019.

Objectively, I’d rather have the Spurs’ or Rockets’ future right now than the Mavs. Mostly, because the Luka-Kyrie Irving pairing feels like one of those celebrity tabloid marriages that fizzles out after a few months.

Really, was there even a honeymoon period? I saw this coming from the very moment that Dallas traded for Kyrie. This was doomed to fail. Irving has been a major head case ever since he first entered the league. He’s more of an MVD than a MVP — a Most Vacuous Distraction. Whether he’s rambling about his Flat Earth theories (this must be why Kyrie dribbles so well, because his earth is flat) or his forgoing of COVID-19 vaccines (and, thus, missing games) or his retweeting anti-Semitic propaganda, Kyrie always feels like he’s following his own peculiar orbit.

But beyond that, there are very real basketball reasons why Kyrie shouldn’t play alongside Luka. Mainly, because neither one of them has shown any real willingness to play off the ball.

Let’s put Kyrie aside for a moment. To me, this goes down as the most disappointing season of the Doncic’s mesmerizing, young career. That may seem kooky to suggest, considering Luka averaged a career-high 32.4 points per game this season while also shooting a career-best 49.6% from the floor. But he hasn’t made any real strides defensively — forget that 1.4-steals-per-game average, that’s often a misleading metric when it comes to whether a guy can actually play defense.

When he doesn’t have the ball in his hands, Luka is a fence post. He stands and watches, not really sure of what to do. Of course, he’s a ball-dominant player and the Mavs naturally run their offense through him, given his incredible ability to either score, draw a foul or set up a teammate. But he needs to learn that the play doesn’t stop once he passes off. Ever watch Steph Curry when he delivers a pass to a teammate? He could teach a master class on moving without the ball. Steph runs teams ragged, Luka stands like a rag doll.

Unfortunately, Luka has also grown into a real whine connoisseur. He shot 10.5 free throw attempts a game, most in his career and fourth in the NBA. But the next foul Luka commits will be the first of his career, in his mind. And when he has the ball and comes up short of a score, it seems that his natural instinct is to immediately gripe to the nearest official.

Ever since he came into the league, I’ve noticed a lot of James Harden in Luka’s game. That’s both good — like Harden, Luka can score and pass with the absolute best of them — and not-so-good, given both players’ defensive deficiencies and propensity to gripe. And as with the Beard, it’s fair to wonder if Luka can ever lead a team to a championship.

With Kyrie at his side, it doesn’t feel likely. In theory, I understand what the Mavs were trying to do. Luka absolutely needs more help. You’re not going to win a title if your second-best player is Tim Hardaway Jr. But Kyrie is the wrong “superstar” sidekick. Like Luka, he is most effective with the ball in his hands, probing the defense with deft, defender-befuddling ballhandling. Neither guy has really figured out how to play off the other guy. They’re just too similar. When they played together, the Mavs were just 5-11.

So, then, what did Mark Cuban say about the Mavs’ offseason plans? He said that re-signing Kyrie was a top priority. Makes perfect sense, doesn’t it? This hasn’t worked, but hey guys, give it time, and it maybe, kinda-sorta might work. (Good luck with that).

That’s a bad look. But this was even worse: In the Mavs’ penultimate game last Friday against the Bulls, they sat Irving for the entire game, along with Hardaway, Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Christian Wood. As for Luka, the Mavs pulled him after one quarter.

At the time, Dallas still had a mathematical chance of making the Play-In Tournament. Not surprisingly, that ended with a 115-112 loss to the Bulls. To bench all those guys, when you still had something to play for, is absolutely disgraceful. The NBA’s league office announced it was launching an investigation into the Mavs’ actions in sitting out all those players, considering five of them played two nights before.

There are different types of tanking, and some approaches are more “honorable” than others. You can adopt a full rebuild, a youth movement where the kiddos get plenty of playing time in hopes that it will have benefits down the road, even while knowing they’ll take their lumps in the standings. That’s the approach that the Rockets and Spurs took. That feels more palatable, and you certainly don’t see the NBA launching any probes into their seasons, do you?

But when you still have a chance for the playoffs and you effectively wave the white flag, that’s a particular brand of slimy that alienates your fans. Honestly, it shouldn’t sit well with the current players on the team, either, but who knows how they feel in this age of load management? (The real load management would be Cuban serving up whatever load of horse poo he’s offering as an explanation.)

But, guess what, Maverick fans? At least you’ve now got a sliver of lottery hope at Wembanyama, right? Whee!

Yes, it’ll be weird to watch the NBA’s Western Conference playoffs and not see at least one of our Texas teams battling for a series victory. In the place of the playoffs, let’s play a little game of “Who Would Rather Be?” entering the offseason.

Would you rather be the Spurs, who, while lacking a true superstar, still feature a nice core of young players in Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Zach Collins and former Baylor swingman Jeremy Sochan? Not to mention at 22-60, San Antonio will have plenty of ping-pong balls available in the quest for Wemby, everyone’s favorite superstar-in-waiting.

Would you rather be the Rockets, who have made some hay in the draft in recent years in adding the likes of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun? Moreover, the Rockets will have cap space in the offseason if they want to be buyers in the free agent market, along with just as many ping poll balls as the Spurs in the Wemby chase.

Or would you rather be the Mavs, who in a year’s time have gone from fun to dysfunctional? Would you rather have your hopes tied to an ill-fitting superstar tag team, and a front office that might just decide to walk off the court before the game is really over?

If you say the latter, let’s just call you Kyrie Irving.

Because, bub, you’re delusional.