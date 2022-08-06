Brice Cherry: Much of reaction over Griner lacks nuance, understanding

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Everyone has an opinion about Brittney Griner.

Unfortunately, many of them lack any semblance of grace or understanding.

On Thursday, the WNBA All-Star and Baylor legend was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison by a Russian court after she pled guilty to charges of drug possession and smuggling. The U.S. State Department still hopes to bring Griner home, perhaps through a prisoner swap, though nothing is guaranteed.

Throughout Griner’s arrest, imprisonment and sentencing, reaction from people in her home country has been swift and often severe. Some of her harshest critics have been the Baylor fans who once lustily cheered her on-court exploits. She slammed for them, now they slam her. In the process, they’ve revealed that Griner may be the most misunderstood athlete in professional sports today.

The reaction also says far more about the one sharing the opinion than it does about Griner.

It’s time to address some of the nonsense that bubbles to the surface most often.

“Leave her over there! She hates America.”

Really? Does she now? This refrain has been (angrily) shouted from every corner of the country and every social media platform imaginable. Yet Griner never said any such thing.

Go ahead. Dig up a quote where she did. I’ll wait.

This particular fallacy stems from Griner’s comments in 2020 regarding the National Anthem. She questioned whether the WNBA should play the anthem before games and said that she planned to remain in the locker room during its playing. “I think we should take that much of a stand,” she said.

At the time many athletes around the country were making similar protests (sometimes taking a stand by taking a knee) to bring awareness to the issue of police brutality, in the wake of the deaths of Breona Taylor and George Floyd. Their simple act of defiance and solidarity didn’t just fall on deaf ears for much of white America, it served as lighter fluid to a flame of anger and intolerance.

I get that the National Anthem evokes deep feelings of patriotism and love of country, particularly for anyone with ties to the military. Personally, when it’s played, I stand at attention, hand over heart, grateful for this country in which we live. One of my proudest moments as a father came some years back when my daughter Millie sang the anthem at a Baylor softball and a Baylor baseball game in the same day.

But I also recognize that my America might differ from your America. Many minorities share stories of dealing with bigotry and racism, right here in modern-day America. When they protest, instead of jumping to conclusions and getting angry, maybe we should listen. When they hurt, shouldn’t we all hurt?

Our founding fathers believed that having the freedom to disagree with the direction of the country was a principle of the utmost importance. But I guess for a lot of people, it’s only permissible or patriotic when it’s the Boston Tea Party, not when it’s Colin Kaepernick taking a knee before an NFL game.

On Friday, I noticed a letter shared on Facebook — as such, I can’t vouch for its validity — from an apparent group of Vietnam veterans who took Griner to task for her anthem stance. “We all went and fought so all Americans can have the freedom to make their own choices,” the letter from the ‘Bunker Boys’ read. “We just hope the next time you have to endure the playing of that little poem, you will pay attention to the ‘Land of the Free’ part.”

Got it. So Griner has the “freedom to make her own choices,” just so long as she doesn’t say anything you deem disparaging to the country or its anthem? Sounds like this particular freedom has a lot of strings attached. That’s about as anti-American an idea as you can get.

Of course, the Bunker Boys (if they exist and aren’t a fictional group created to espouse a particular political statement) don’t speak for all Vietnam veterans. Namely, Griner’s own father Ray, who served in the Air Force and fought in Vietnam before later becoming a Harris Country Sheriff. He wants his daughter home, as any dad would.

Yes, that’s right. Griner is the daughter of both a veteran and a cop. Doesn’t fit the narrative of what so many think about her. She hates police and veterans and America, right? So, prove it. Again, find the quote where she says it. Because I’ve got one where she doesn’t.

“I don’t mean any disrespect to our country. My dad was in Vietnam and a law officer for 30 years,” Griner told the Washington Post in 2020. “I wanted to be a cop before basketball. I do have pride in my country.”

Still, the flimsy theory that Griner hates America persists. Meanwhile, she has won two Olympic gold medals representing her country. How many have you won?

“What was she doing over there in the first place?”

Well, earning a living. Playing professional basketball, just as she’s done since finishing up at Baylor in 2013.

Griner has played professionally overseas following the WNBA season for her entire career, including the past eight years in Russia. This follows the pattern of the majority of WNBA players, who aren’t paid the same tens and hundreds of millions of dollars that NBA players make. (I’m not making the case for equal pay in this case, either. NBA players are paid what the market bears, and vice versa.)

But it makes fiscal sense that Griner (and her league-mates) would seek to supplement their income overseas, especially when the international leagues generally offer much larger salaries than their WNBA paychecks.

In hindsight, was it a good idea for Griner to enter Russia at a highly volatile time when that country was attacking the Ukraine? Clearly not. But if you’re asking the question, “What was she doing there?” the answer is pretty simple. She was under contract, and was planning to honor her contract and supplement her income by playing the sport at which she excels.

“What about all the other imprisoned Americans?”

What about them? Can you name them? Obviously any American unfairly detained in a Russian prison deserves action and empathy from the U.S. State Department. Let's all hope and pray that they’re getting it.

That doesn’t mean they’re always going to get the attention.

Sorry if you’re just waking up to this fact, but celebrities make news. Griner’s plight gets talked about on the ESPYs, gets discussed in the media, gets mentioned by President Joe Biden, exactly because she is a high-profile professional basketball player. Her status is why this column you’re reading exists.

If Tom Cruise or LeBron James or Tom Brady or Sandra Bullock were arrested and imprisoned in a foreign country, their cases would generate far more attention than if the same misfortune fell on you or me. It doesn’t make them better than us. It doesn’t make them more important than us.

It does make them more newsworthy.

“Who cares? She’s a WNBA player.”

So, this sentiment suggests that because Griner plays in a league or participates in a sport the speaker dislikes, that she is somehow irrelevant. Her case doesn’t matter. Yeesh. I can’t decide whether to call such an opinion “hateful” or “spiteful” or “sexist,” so let’s just use all three.

Whatever the social media platform may be, I try to adhere to a general rule to never read the comments on a story or tweet. It’s a cesspool down there. And yet, like most people, I break that rule all the time.

Whenever ESPN’s SportsCenter Twitter account shares a WNBA-related story, the trolls emerge by the hundreds. “Who cares?” they cry. “Nobody watches! Show a real sport!” Inevitably, several oh-so-clever comments of “Kitchen” will be made. (As in, apparently, that women belong in the kitchen.) Again, keep in mind that these are internet trolls, lurking from the supposed anonymity of their keyboard caves. Some of them are just playing a role, trying to illicit a reaction.

You don’t have to like WNBA basketball. That’s your choice. It will continue to exist without you. But your dislike of it doesn’t lessen the importance of the people who coach and play in that 26-year-old league, including Griner.

By taking the time to comment “I don’t care!” you exposed yourself as a liar anyway. Clearly, you do care — at the very least, about being an obnoxious jerk.

“She did the crime, she can do the time!”

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

“Ignorance of the law is not a defense.”

I don’t condone drug use or bringing illegal drugs into other countries. When laws are broken, there are punishments, as well there should be.

But does the punishment really fit the crime in Griner’s case?

No, it does not. Of course it doesn’t.

She was stopped at the airport and was found with vape pens and cannabis oil in her possession. Such items are not illegal in many states in the United States. In the ones where hash oil is still deemed an illegal drug, she would have probably faced a fine or probation, depending on her past record.

In Russia, she could lose a decade of her life behind bars.

President Biden called the sentencing of Griner “unacceptable,” and repeated his previous claim that she’d been wrongfully detained. An official at the U.S. Embassy called it “a miscarriage of justice.” The State Department released a statement that said the sentence “further compounds her injustice.”

If you trust our own government officials, Griner may not be quite as guilty as the Russian court would have you believe.

Ah, but she pled guilty, right? She couldn’t possibly be innocent.

Not so fast. Anyone who knows how the legal system works (here or abroad) knows that a guilty plea might be issued for a variety of reasons. In this case, such a plea by Griner was seen as inevitable, in order to aid in the negotiations for her release.

In her own words at trial, Griner called her possession of the drugs “an honest mistake” and said that her plea was an attempt to own up to that mistake, as a testament to the lessons taught to her by her parents.

“That’s why I pled guilty to my charges,” Griner said. “I understand everything that’s being said against me, the charges that are against me, and that is why I pled guilty. But I had no intent to break any Russian laws.”

Which takes us back to that “Ignorance of the law is no defense” response. Of course it's a defense. Lawyers are constantly trying to uncover motive and intent. People use the ignorance defense in courtrooms every day. Doesn’t necessarily mean it works. (Except when it does.) But you’d use it, too, if it applied.

Say, for example, you were visiting a foreign country and you picked up a bouquet of flowers to take back to your significant other at the hotel. Suddenly, you are accosted by officers and thrown into a police car and taken to the station, where you’re told that you were breaking a city ordinance that states you can’t walk down the left side of the street with a bouquet of flowers.

Sure, the law is ridiculous. That’s not the point. In that instance, you’d protest your innocence and undoubtedly plead your ignorance of the law in question.

I read an article from a Moscow newspaper this week where in 2019 an American student named Audrey Lorber was fined the equivalent of $230 and served less than two months when caught with possession of significantly more cannabis than Griner had in her possession. All along, it’s been clear that Griner has been used as a political pawn, at a time when Russia is involved in a war against an American ally. You can’t convince me otherwise. Her status as a high-profile athlete is actually working against her, not for her, in that regard.

These are among the most common comments made about Griner’s situation. Unfortunately, they’re far from the worst. When I read some of the above statements or others like, “Good! She’s getting what she deserves!” it saddens me, and shows how deep our division as a nation lies.

In a lot of cases, it also makes me think, “Your sexism is showing. Your racism is showing. Your homophobia is showing. Your hatred is showing.”

There is no question that Griner generates much of the above reactions because she is a manly-looking, Black, lesbian WNBA player.

I don’t use the homophobic claim lightly. Those who have read some of my past Griner-related columns know that I believe the Bible to be the Spirit-breathed Word of God, “useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness.” That includes what it says about homosexuality.

That said, I also wholeheartedly believe what it says about loving your neighbor and judging not, lest you be judged. It’s not my job to condemn Griner or anyone else. It’s my job to love her. It’s my job to show grace and forgiveness and kindness to everyone everywhere. It’s certainly not easy, and I fail every day. Still, I persist in the effort.

I didn’t write this column to make you mad. I wrote it to make you think. You might still disagree, and that’s fine. But consider your own words and opinions about Griner, and what you’re really saying when you share them.

Brittney Griner is not defined by what others say about her. She is defined by her own words and actions, by her own heart.

Same goes for you, too.