Brice Cherry: NBA's Eastern race shaping up as most compelling in years

For years, even decades, the NBA’s East was least.

Now it’s shaping up as a beast.

It’s been a legitimately long time since the NBA’s Eastern Conference could claim supremacy as the more stout of the two conferences. The West was best, and it wasn’t even a question. The Left Coast may have been a few time zones behind, but they were light years ahead of the East on the court.

It’s not just that 15 of the past 23 NBA champions have resided in the West. It goes deeper than that, to the depth of the teams in said conference. In the 21st century, the Laker dynasty gave way to the Spurs which gave way to the Warriors, and all had to vanquish plenty of westward-leading juggernauts along the way.

Even when Michael Jordan’s Bulls were tearing through the league, the East felt top-heavy. I remember a couple of seasons in the 1990s when my beloved Rockets just missed the playoffs in the West, but would have easily qualified for the postseason in the East with the same exact record.

But apparently all is right in the NBA’s world, because the league is leaning back toward the right side of the map. This year, more so than any time in recent memory, the East playoffs shapes up as far more intriguing and competitive than the Western side of the bracket.

Yes, the league’s only likely 60-game winner hails from the Valley of the Sun in Phoenix. But the East appears deeper than a musical collaboration between Shaq, Barry White and Darth Vader. It’s so loaded that a couple of last year’s playoff darlings, the Hawks and the Nets, would land in the play-in tournament if the season ended today.

The reigning NBA champs in Milwaukee will remain a serious title contender for as long as Giannis stays upright, and yet the Bucks currently sit only third in the Eastern standings. The top seed belongs to the Miami Heat, which made an upstart run to the Finals two years ago in the bubble season and has since grown far more bite by adding a couple of former NBA champion junkyard dogs in Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker.

Philadelphia seemingly rejuvenated its chances by sprouting more facial follicles with the acquisition of James Harden. Nothing like a change of scenery (and the chance to play with a 7-foot-1 MVP candidate in Joel Embiid) to send Harden from the obituaries back to the sports section.

Every one of the potential East first-round playoff matchups feels incredibly compelling. How fun would Bulls-Celtics series be? Chicago underwent a glamorous makeover over the offseason, adding the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball to a blossoming roster that already included Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Meanwhile, Boston has ignited as one of the hottest post-All-Star Break teams. You can probably count the number of NBA players who could win a playoff series by themselves on one hand, but Jayson Tatum belongs in that elite group.

Cleveland is the NBA’s biggest surprise team of the 2021-22 season. The Cavs are made in gritty head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s image, and it’ll be a crime if Bickerstaff doesn’t win Coach of the Year. Cleveland is only three games off the pace of the Bucks, the team it would currently match up against in the first round. If you’re a dork for defense, it’s your kind of matchup, for sure.

Even with Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and Serge Ibaka all long gone, the Raptors still possess some championship DNA. That’s something that Toronto’s potential first-round foe, Philly, still lacks.

And while the Nets are so dysfunctional they should be coached by a Kardashian instead of Steve Nash, does anyone really want to play them in the first round? If they could get Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons all on the court together — granted, it’s a Tacko Fall-sized if — then you couldn’t rule them out as a possible stumbling block to the top-seeded Heat. Only three previous 8 seeds have beaten a 1 seed in a best-of-seven, and it’s been 10 years since it happened. But 8 seeds haven’t usually stock-piled the type of all-star talent that you’ll find in Brooklyn.

Look, I’m not saying the NBA’s Western playoffs will be unworthy of your viewership. But it just feels like a Suns-Warriors conference finals is inevitable. I’m not buying stock in any of these other “contenders.”

Oh, they’re plenty fun. If you think any NBA player other than Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant produces more highlights per second, I’d counter, “Ja! Surely ye jest!” But that doesn’t mean that the currently second-seeded Grizzlies are a legit threat to reach the Finals. I think they’re a little ahead of schedule, riding a wave of ignorance and bliss.

No doubt Denver’s resident Joker — reigning MVP Nikola Jokic — continues to get the last laugh on anyone who might’ve brushed off last year’s MVP season as a fluke. But until perpetually injured Jamal Murray returns, I can’t take the Nuggets that seriously. Ditto for Rudy Gobert and the Jazz, not until they prove it to me in the playoffs.

Luka Doncic is undoubtedly capable of hoisting Dallas on its shoulders and maybe winning a first-round series. Sorry, Mavs fans, no more than that. The Mavs feel like a collection of mismatched parts. Flat-out, Luka needs more help. Remember MJ’s early years with the Bulls, before Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant and Bill Cartwright arrived? They were labeled Michael and the Jordanaires. Same goes for Dallas in 2022. This is Luka and the Lukettes. They’re background singers, at best.

And can we please cease and desist with the neverending dialogue about the languishing Lakers? I guess LeBron moves the needle for sports talk show hosts and TV talking heads, but it’s hardly a national tragedy that LA can’t figure out its problems. The real tragedy is that ESPN and TNT keep force-feeding Lakers games down our collective throats.

Just look at all the West superstars currently sitting on the sideline in street clothes. Anthony Davis. Paul George. Chris Paul. (Of course, I may also be bitter that all three of those guys are on my fantasy team.)

So, go East, young man. It shapes up as one of the most wide-open, potentially thrilling conference tournaments in years, maybe even NBA history.

Of course, if the Suns get some payback and beat the Bucks in the Finals, forget I said anything.

