Brice Cherry: Parker, Bosh bring serious bling to Texas Sports Hall of Fame

If they had six Super Bowl rings between them instead of six NBA championship rings, Tony Parker and Chris Bosh would be talked about in the most reverential tones throughout the state of Texas.

Honestly, they still should be.

Bosh and Parker will go down as two of the most successful basketball players of their generation. On Saturday, they’ll earn their rightful reward as part of this year’s induction class to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

First, allow me to tell you something you already know: Football dominates the conversation in Texas. Doesn’t matter the time of year, really doesn’t matter if anything’s even happening. It’s not that much different in the annual ballot-setting meeting for the selection committee of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. (Full disclosure — I’m grateful to be part of that group.) Years ago, we actually had to revise the bylaws to limit the number of football inductees a class could contain in order to avoid a pigskin pigout every year.

As a fervent follower of the NBA, it warms my heart to see legends like Bosh (who I nominated twice in his three years on the ballot) and Parker get their due. Again, to put their success in perspective that you GridHeads can understand, Parker’s and Bosh’s combined championship total equals that of Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman.

Translation — all these guys have done is win.

For Bosh, the winning goes way back. The Dallas native learned the game in playground clashes in the Hutchins area of the Metroplex. He was always one of the taller kids on the court, but don’t mistake that label for awkward or gangly. Bosh displayed the smooth skills of a guard in a big man’s body, as he patterned his game after his hero, Kevin Garnett.

At Dallas Lincoln High School, Bosh and his buddies proved unstoppable. His senior year Lincoln went 40-0 and won the Class 5A state championship, as well as being ranked No. 1 nationally by USA Today.

“At a young age, it just seemed like he knew what he wanted, and he knew how to go about it,” said Leonard Bishop to NBA.com in 2021. Bishop was Bosh’s coach at Lincoln. “It’s hindsight now, but he was just very intelligent and disciplined.”

Bosh signed with Georgia Tech, attracted by head coach Paul Hewitt’s up-tempo offense. He starred for the Yellow Jackets for a season and, though he enjoyed his studies and his time in college, it was apparent he was ready for the NBA.

He entered the league in the 2003 draft class, which in my mind rivals the 1984 group (MJ, Barkley, Stockton) as the most talent-rich group of newcomers in league history. The Toronto Raptors took Bosh No. 4 overall, behind LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony and just ahead of Dwyane Wade. (I conveniently omitted poor Darko Milicic, the No. 2 pick by the Pistons who is remembered only for being a bust.)

Bosh, of course, would famously later become teammates with LeBron and D-Wade in Miami, after a highly successful seven-year run in Toronto in which he averaged 20.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

With the Heat’s superteam, Bosh sacrificed his game for a secondary role, deferring much of the offensive load to James and Wade. It created a monster for other teams to defend. Though Bosh’s hometown Dallas Mavericks beat the Heat in the 2011 Finals — the Big 3’s first year together — they bounced back to win NBA titles in each of the next two seasons, besting the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs, respectively.

The Spurs (and Parker) ended up getting a bit of payback in 2014, closing out the Big 3 Era in Miami with a five-game series win. LeBron returned to Cleveland after that season, and Bosh picked up the scoring slack with two more All-Star seasons before a blood clotting condition prompted his retirement.

Again, while LeBron and Wade may have captured more of the attention, you can’t discount Bosh’s contributions to Miami’s mini-dynasty. The Heat simply doesn’t make four straight Finals trips (and win two titles) without him. Remember — though Spurs fans might not want to — it was Bosh who made the sage kickout pass to the corner to Ray Allen in 2013’s Game 6, for an epic, overtime-forcing 3-pointer. Then he added the game-winning block in that game, to boot.

And here’s a bit of high praise for the 6-11 Bosh: He has a strong case as the greatest Texas-born basketball player ever. He’s one of six native Texans enshrined in the Naismith Hall of Fame, along with Slater Martin, KC Jones, Zelmo Beaty, Bill Sharman and Grant Hill. (One day Jimmy Butler and LaMarcus Aldridge could join that group, but they’re still active.) No offense to any of those other guys, but none can match Bosh’s impeccable credentials of 11 All-Star appearances. (Though Sharman is close, with eight all-star trips and four NBA titles.)

While Bosh was Dallas born and bred, Parker grew up far from Texas, on the other side of the world. Born in Belgium, he was raised in France, as the son of a Dutch mother and an American father, Tony Parker Sr., who played basketball at Loyola of Chicago.

Like a lot of Europeans, Parker loved soccer. But the more he watched basketball and especially a guy by the name of Michael Jordan, young Tony fell even deeper in love with hoops. He played professionally in France as a teenager for two years before entering for the 2001 NBA Draft.

Gregg Popovich and the Spurs gave Parker a pre-draft interview, and apparently then-Spurs scout and former Longhorn great Lance Blanks bullied Parker around in a workout, leaving Pop unimpressed with the young Frenchman. But further video review of Parker’s game prompted San Antonio to give Parker a second workout, which went much better.

The Spurs ended up taking him with the No. 28 pick, and you can make a case that Parker had a better career than anyone else taken in the draft. Really, only No. 3 pick and fellow European Pau Gasol has a legitimate case.

Parker came into the league just hoping he could make it as a backup. But he took over as San Antonio’s starting point guard five games into his rookie season, at the tender age of 19.

Though oft-overshadowed by his NBA peers at the point guard spot like Jason Kidd, Chris Paul, Deron Williams and Russell Westbrook, Parker’s four NBA championship rings with the Spurs are three more than the entire combined total of that group.

He was never a prolific 3-point shooter. Instead, Parker relied on his crazy quickness to get to the rim against anyone and everyone. Call him The Bugatti, because he was a high-performing French sports car, able to shift from zero to 90 in a blink with precise cornering and handling. What current Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is doing by leading the NBA in points in the paint, Parker set the trend for some 15 years ago. He was as good as anyone in his generation at getting around his defender for a layup or his patented teardrop floater.

Recall that when the Spurs won the franchise’s third championship in 2007, it was Parker (and not Tim Duncan) who won Finals MVP. He tortured Cleveland’s backcourt that year in leading the Spurs to a series sweep, averaging a series-best 24.5 points on 56.8 percent shooting. Parker became the first European-born player to claim Finals MVP honors.

After 17 seasons in San Antonio, Parker signed with Charlotte in 2018 and spent one season as a backup there before retiring. He ranks ninth in the NBA’s career playoff scoring and fifth in playoff assists.

While Parker owns a men’s and women’s basketball club in France, he still lives in San Antonio, happy to call himself a transplanted Texan. He still makes regular appearances at Spurs games and in those popular San Antonio-area HEB commercials featuring Spurs players that gained a cult following for their lighthearted, funny scripts.

“It’s home. I arrived here at 19 years old and they just embraced me,” Parker told The Undefeated. “They treated me like a son, and it’s always going to be home. It’s family.”

Chris Bosh was born in Texas. Tony Parker got here as fast as he could (which is pretty fast).

To say the Texas Sports Hall of Fame’s pickup basketball team just got a whole lot better would be a serious understatement.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.