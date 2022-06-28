Brice Cherry: Seeking answers to offseason questions for Mavs, Spurs, Rockets

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Remember the old party game Twenty Questions?

No, that doesn’t count as one of my questions. Though it really doesn’t matter. I always felt like 20 constituted an inflated number of queries for that game, that it really didn’t require nearly that many to unearth the answer.

Going into the start of the NBA’s always-lively free agency period on Thursday, questions swirl around each point of the state’s basketball triangle. But I’m here to tell you it’s not exactly the Bermuda Triangle, shrouded in so much mystery. So, let’s trim the Twenty Questions game in half, and I’ll offer some reasonable conclusions regarding the offseason plans for the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets. Three questions for each team, plus one to grow on.

Ask away, imaginary narrator.

Mavs

Will Jalen Brunson be back in a Dallas uniform next season?

Brunson emerged as a sturdy sidekick for Luka Doncic last season. He produced a career-high 16.3 scoring average on better than 50 percent shooting from the floor and 84 percent from the line. He cranked it up even higher in the playoffs, averaging 21.6 points in 35 minutes per game as the Mavs made a surprise push to the Western Conference Finals.

But Brunson, 25, is an unrestricted free agent, and should attract no shortage of suitors. The Knicks reportedly are ready to back the Brinks Truck up to Brunson’s door, so Dallas will likely to have to absorb a hefty luxury tax to keep him. (Though we’re talking about the Knicks, so there’s always a strong chance they could screw it up.)

Personally, I wouldn’t overpay for Brunson. The former Villanova star is a nice complementary guy, but is he a future All-Star? Doubtful. I think the Mavs might be wise to let Brunson walk, and seek help elsewhere. Which brings us to the next question:

Can the Mavs’ front office get Luka some more help?

In his four-year run in Dallas — yes, the 23-year-old has already been in the league four full seasons — Luka has yet to play with an All-Star in Dallas. Players like Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Spencer Dinwiddie and ex-Mav Kristaps Porzingis comprised a decent supporting cast. (You know, when the Zinger could stay healthy, which amounted to about 15 games a season.) But can you picture any of those guys as the No. 2 player on a championship team?

Luka is special. We all know that. But he needs help. Mark Cuban and his executives should know that, too.

If Brunson bolts, the pressure will intensify on the Mavs to make a serious splash. We’re talking a Charles Barkley belly flop splash. That means chasing some of the bigger names in free agency, like Suns center DeAndre Ayton or Wizards sharpshooter Bradley Beal.

My bet is that the Mavs whiff on those high-dollar additions and instead trade for distressed assets, some more Not-Quite All-Stars, like Indiana’s suddenly expendable Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner. The Mavs already added Christian Wood in a trade with the Rockets, and while Wood still has miles and miles to travel defensively, I like this addition for Dallas. He averaged 19.1 points and 9.9 rebounds in two seasons with the Rockets, and fits the bill as a modern stretch four.

So, then, what’s next for Luka?

Yeah, the kid is crazy-good already, one of the top five players in the NBA and a perennial MVP candidate. But even the best get better, right? That’s how they stay the best, how they take their game to another level.

I’m not sure Luka really has the athleticism to ever become a lock-down defender. But he can still get a lot smarter in that regard. Much like Golden State’s oft-targeted Steph Curry has learned a few defensive tricks over the years, Luka can follow that same trajectory.

Additionally, the young Slovenian has always appeared a little, well, slovenly. He’s doughier than a strudel. The one chief criticism that has plagued Doncic in his career is that his conditioning does not quite reach MVP levels.

That may be changing. Recently on social media, some photos popped up showing a Luka that, while not exactly sculpted, appeared slightly more svelte than the guy we’ve come to know. If he comes back next year a smidgen stronger or quicker, yikes. Watch out, world.

Spurs

Would San Antonio seriously part with Dejounte Murray?

It was an eye-catching headline, legitimately surprising, when I spotted Murray’s name arising in recent trade rumors. The 25-year-old point guard is coming off a breakout season where he thrust himself into the upper echelon of the league. On his way to his first All-Star appearance, Murray generated 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game while leading the NBA in steals (2.0) and ranking second in triple-doubles (13) behind only two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets (19).

So, why in the world would the Spurs part with Murray? It’s a good question, and perhaps the hardest to answer of the bunch. But my best guess would be that by trading Murray, the Spurs would be going all-in with a Brick-for-Vic strategy. Meaning, they’d be tanking in order to give themselves a better shot at 18-year-old, 7-foot-3 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

San Antonio has been locked in a perpetual rebuild since old playoff heroes like Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobli and Kawhi Leonard departed. But Murray feels like a piece you’d want to build around, not jettison. I don’t get it.

How does Jeremy Sochan fit in with the Spurs?

Nicely, I’d say. The 19-year-old Baylor forward landed with one of the NBA’s most respected franchises, with an opportunity to learn from a Hall of Fame coach in Gregg Popovich. His willingness to defend and his positional versatility in an increasingly position-less league will ensure that Sochan earns plenty of minutes.

I don’t expect Sochan to be an elite scorer, at least not right away. After the Spurs picked Sochan, there were a lot of “Pop has his next Boris Diaw” comments, and that’s a reasonable comparison. (Minus at least 30 pounds, of course). Diaw, aka the French Magician, always displayed as well-rounded a game as his roly-poly physique. Similarly, Sochan feels like a guy that could fill up the box score in a variety of ways. If the Spurs are really looking to restore their old “winning culture,” Sochan should be a good fit.

Will Pop be back for another go-round?

So, that’s really only a question that Popovich himself knows the answer to. But all indications are that the 73-year-old coaching lifer will be back on the sideline for the Spurs in the 2022-23 season. He tends to go year to year with his decision regarding returning, but he seemingly has enjoyed working with San Antonio’s younger roster and seeing those guys develop.

When a reporter posed the prospect of retirement to Popovich in April following a loss that eliminated the team from playoff contention, the famously gruff coach huffed, “That’s an inappropriate question.” Well, not really. Poor timing, perhaps. But I honestly think Pop likes the platform he has too much to shuffle off to the sofa just yet.

Rockets

When will Eric Gordon be traded?

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the baby-faced Rockets will finally send their veteran combo guard on his way. Many thought Gordon would be dealt before last season’s trade deadline. In some respects, the team kind of owes it to the 33-year-old veteran to hook him up with a contender, because the Rockets aren’t likely to win a ton of games again in the 2022-23 season.

I suspect Houston will find a suitable match soon, sometime in July. Gordon would have considerable value as a steady scorer and shooter for a playoff team. But who knows? He has embraced the role of Old Man Basketball on the Rockets, and maybe GM Rafael Stone will keep Gordon around to continue to run the Day Care Center and mentor the kiddos.

Could draft night have gone any better for Houston?

No, it was legitimately perfect. I mean, sure, maybe if Duke’s AJ Griffin hadn’t been snapped up by the Hawks at No. 16, the Rockets might have grabbed him at 17. But that’s a pretty minor quibble.

I’m convinced that the Rockets were content to roll with whatever big man fell to them at No. 3 overall, be it Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren or Duke’s Paolo Banchero. Since the draft ended, Houston has expressed that Smith was No. 1 on its draft board, and that may actually be more truth than spin. Up until about 30 minutes before the draft, Smith was the presumptive No. 1 pick by Orlando. So, the fact that the Magic threw a no-look pass and caught everyone off guard by taking Banchero instead worked out just fine for the Rockets.

Smith shapes up as an ideal modern NBA big man. At 6-foot-10, he is comfortable facing up and creating his own shot off the bounce, and he’s been described by scouts as a “generational shooter.” Smith knocked down 42 percent of his 3-pointers as a freshman at Auburn, becoming just the second 6-10 player in college history to hit at least 60 3s and 100 free throws in a season. The other guy? Kevin Durant. (Hoo-boy, that’s nice company.)

The Rockets added LSU forward Tari Eason at No. 17 and snagged Kentucky guard TyTy Washington at No. 29, giving them six first-round selections in the past two drafts. Yeah, it was a good night.

Will the Rockets start nothing but kids?

Houston could roll out a lineup next season where any player on the court with the ball could be classified as a “minor in possession.” Well, OK, not technically a minor, but not of legal drinking age. The Rockets will enter training camp in the fall with seven players at 20 or younger.

Even if Gordon isn’t traded, my best bet on the Rockets’ starting lineup shapes up like this: Kevin Porter Jr. (age 22) and last year’s No. 2 pick Jalen Green (20) in the backcourt, along with Jae’Sean Tate (26), Smith (19) and Alperen Sengun (turns 20 on July 25) in the frontcourt. I expect Washington, Eason, Josh Christopher and Garrison “Garry Bird” Matthews to earn the bulk of the minutes off the bench. That’s a team not exactly long in the tooth, but sometimes short little choppers can hurt when they bite you, too.

Bonus question: What will each team’s record be in 2023?

Clearly, the Mavs should field the best team in Texas and one of the best in the Western Conference. Assuming Dallas puts another complementary piece or two around Luka, I’ll say the Mavs take another step in Year 2 under head coach Jason Kidd and win 55 games. Give Luka his first MVP award, too. However, getting past Golden State (and perhaps a ticked-off Suns team) in the playoffs will present another fierce challenge.

The Rockets went 20-62 in their second season under head coach Stephen Silas, and they’ll take their lumps again next season. But I still envision improvement, especially on defense, where they often looked clueless last year. Let’s call it 31-51, with an outside shot of making a run at the Play-In Tournament. They’ll be the most fun bad team in the NBA, a must-watch on League Pass.

Coming off a 34-48 campaign, their third straight out of the playoffs, the Spurs are a bit more puzzling to predict. So much depends on whether Murray is retained. So, I’m couching this call a bit — if they keep their young All-Star leader, the Spurs win 35 games, if they swap him for some picks, then let the tanking begin. Make it 21-61 in that case.

See? Ten questions down, and now you’ve got all the answers.

Or something like that.

